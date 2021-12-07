Trending
Dec. 7, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 7: Ellen Burstyn, Nicholas Hoult

By UPI Staff
Ellen Burstyn arrives on the red carpet at the "Notes From The Field" screening at the Museum of Modern Art on February 21, 2018, in New York City. The actor turns 89 on December 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Italian sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini in 1598

-- Theodor Schwann, German physiologist/co-originator of cell theory, in 1810

-- Novelist Willa Cather in 1873

-- Department store chain founder Richard Sears in 1863

-- Linguist Noam Chomsky in 1928 (age 93)

-- Actor Ellen Burstyn in 1932 (age 89)

-- Rock/folksinger Harry Chapin in 1942

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Johnny Bench in 1947 (age 74)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Singer/songwriter Tom Waits in 1949 (age 72)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Larry Bird in 1956 (age 65)

-- Actor C Thomas Howell in 1966 (age 55)

-- Former NFL player Terrell Owens in 1973 (age 48)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Singer/TV host Nicole Appleton in 1974 (age 47)

-- Singer Sara Bareilles in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Jennifer Carpenter in 1979 (age 42)

-- Pop singer Aaron Carter in 1987 (age 34)

-- Actor Emily Browning in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor Nicholas Hoult in 1989 (age 32)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in Universal's 'Renfield' Singer Aaron Carter welcomes first baby: son named Prince

