Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 7, 2021 / 11:52 PM

Disney, Marvel dominate 2021 People's Choice Awards

By Daniel Uria
1/4
Disney, Marvel dominate 2021 People's Choice Awards
Black Widow was named Movie of 2021 at the People's Choice Awards Tuesday night and Scarlett Johannson was also named Female Movie Star for her performance in the lead role. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Disney's Marvel Studios dominated the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday night, taking home multiple awards.

The company's comic-book-based properties were among the biggest winners with Black Widow winning Movie of 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings winning Action Movie of 2021 and the Disney+ series Loki winning Show of 2021.

Advertisement

Black Widow star Scarlett Johannson was also named Female Movie Star of 2021, Simu Liu won Action Movie Star of 2021 for his performance as the lead of Shang-Chi and Tom Hiddleston was named Male TV Star of 2021 for Loki.

Dwayne Johnson was named Male Movie Star of 2021 and Comedy Movie Star of 2021 for his role in Disney's Jungle Cruise.

Johnson also was awarded the People's Champion Award for his contributions to the entertainment industry, entrepreneurial endeavors and philanthropic efforts.

In other special awards, Halle Berry was named People's Icon, Christina Aguilera won People's Music Icon and Kim Kardashian was named Fashion Icon.

Kardashian's sister, Khloe Kardashian was also named Reality TV Star of 2021 and their reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians was named Reality Show of 2021.

Advertisement

Netflix's Korean-language hit Squid Game was named Bingeworthy Show of 2021 while Korean pop group BTS won Group of 2021 and Song of 2021 for their hit "Butter."

Olivia Rodrigo won Album of 2021 for her debut Sour, while Adele was named Female Artist of 2021 and Lil Nas X took the title of Male Artist of 2021.

Read More

Drake turns down Grammy Awards nominations Benedict Cumberbatch, 'Power of the Dog' big New York Film Critics winners BTS share holiday remix of 'Butter'

Latest Headlines

'Snowpiercer' Season 3 trailer introduces Archie Panjabi, warm spots
TV // 9 hours ago
'Snowpiercer' Season 3 trailer introduces Archie Panjabi, warm spots
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- TNT released the trailer for "Snowpiercer" Season 3 on Tuesday. The trailer shows new cast member Archie Panjabi and potential hope for a thawing Earth.
'Sex Lives of College Girls' returning for Season 2
TV // 10 hours ago
'Sex Lives of College Girls' returning for Season 2
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- HBO Max has renewed "The Sex Lives of College Girls" for a second season ahead of its season finale Thursday.
Michelle Visage documentary 'Explant' heading to Paramount+ on Dec. 15
Movies // 10 hours ago
Michelle Visage documentary 'Explant' heading to Paramount+ on Dec. 15
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Michelle Visage's documentary, "Explant," chronicles Visage's journey as she believes her implants are making her sick.
Monsta X tease English song 'Better' from 'The Dreaming' album
Music // 11 hours ago
Monsta X tease English song 'Better' from 'The Dreaming' album
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop group Monsta X shared a clip of "Better," a new, English-language song from the album "The Dreaming."
'Sandition' Season 2 photos introduce 5 new characters
TV // 11 hours ago
'Sandition' Season 2 photos introduce 5 new characters
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Alexander Vlahos, Tom Weston-Jones, Frank Blake and Maxim Ays have joined the PBS series "Sandition."
Apple Studios lands 'Bad Blood' with Jennifer Lawrence as Elizabeth Holmes
Movies // 11 hours ago
Apple Studios lands 'Bad Blood' with Jennifer Lawrence as Elizabeth Holmes
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Apple Studios will produce filmmaker Adam McKay's upcoming film "Bad Blood," which stars Jennifer Lawrence as Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes.
Nick Cannon says infant son Zen has died of brain cancer
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Nick Cannon says infant son Zen has died of brain cancer
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon said Zen, his 5-month-old son with Alyssa Scott, died after a battle with hydrocephalus.
Brittney Johnson to take over Glinda role in Broadway's 'Wicked'
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Brittney Johnson to take over Glinda role in Broadway's 'Wicked'
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Brittney Johnson will be taking over the role of Glinda in Broadway's "Wicked" starting on Feb. 14 at the Gershwin Theatre.
'Rebelde' trailer introduces cast of Netflix reboot
TV // 12 hours ago
'Rebelde' trailer introduces cast of Netflix reboot
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- "Rebelde," a new series based on the Mexican telenovela, will premiere on Netflix in January 2022.
Tame Impala releases new song 'No Choice,' set North American tour
Music // 12 hours ago
Tame Impala releases new song 'No Choice,' set North American tour
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Tame Impala released on Tuesday a new song titled "No Choice" and announced that they will be embarking on a North American tour starting in February.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Lawrence on Hollywood hiatus: 'The world should take a break'
Jennifer Lawrence on Hollywood hiatus: 'The world should take a break'
Nick Cannon says infant son Zen has died of brain cancer
Nick Cannon says infant son Zen has died of brain cancer
Netflix is a Joke comedy festival to feature Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer
Netflix is a Joke comedy festival to feature Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer
BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'
BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement