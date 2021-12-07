Disney, Marvel dominate 2021 People's Choice Awards

1/4

Black Widow was named Movie of 2021 at the People's Choice Awards Tuesday night and Scarlett Johannson was also named Female Movie Star for her performance in the lead role. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Disney's Marvel Studios dominated the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday night, taking home multiple awards. The company's comic-book-based properties were among the biggest winners with Black Widow winning Movie of 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings winning Action Movie of 2021 and the Disney+ series Loki winning Show of 2021. Advertisement

Black Widow star Scarlett Johannson was also named Female Movie Star of 2021, Simu Liu won Action Movie Star of 2021 for his performance as the lead of Shang-Chi and Tom Hiddleston was named Male TV Star of 2021 for Loki.

Dwayne Johnson was named Male Movie Star of 2021 and Comedy Movie Star of 2021 for his role in Disney's Jungle Cruise.

Johnson also was awarded the People's Champion Award for his contributions to the entertainment industry, entrepreneurial endeavors and philanthropic efforts.

In other special awards, Halle Berry was named People's Icon, Christina Aguilera won People's Music Icon and Kim Kardashian was named Fashion Icon.

Kardashian's sister, Khloe Kardashian was also named Reality TV Star of 2021 and their reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians was named Reality Show of 2021.

Advertisement

Netflix's Korean-language hit Squid Game was named Bingeworthy Show of 2021 while Korean pop group BTS won Group of 2021 and Song of 2021 for their hit "Butter."

Olivia Rodrigo won Album of 2021 for her debut Sour, while Adele was named Female Artist of 2021 and Lil Nas X took the title of Male Artist of 2021.