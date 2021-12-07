Trending
Dec. 7, 2021 / 9:28 AM

Bode Miller, wife Morgan celebrate birth of 6th child

By Annie Martin
Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan Miller, welcomed their sixth child, a daughter. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Bode Miller is a dad of six.

The 44-year-old retired Olympic skier recently welcomed his sixth child, a daughter, with his wife, Morgan Miller.

Morgan Miller shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of their baby girl. The picture shows Miller holding his daughter as she gazes at the camera.

"She's here!" Morgan Miller captioned the post.

Bachelor alum Jade Roper was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats, mama!! She's beautiful," Roper wrote.

Miller and Morgan Miller told People that their baby girl was born at home with the help of a midwife.

"She's perfect and bringing her into this world was a perfect way to close this chapter of growing our family. Our hearts are so full," the couple said.

"Bode told me the day after she was born that this is the happiest he thinks he's ever been in his whole life," Morgan Miller added.

Miller and Morgan Miller married in October 2012. The couple have four sons, Nash, 6, Easton, 3, and twins Asher and Askel, 2, and a late daughter, Emeline, who died of an accidental drowning at 19 months old in June 2018.

Miller and Morgan Miller announced in May that they were expecting another daughter.

