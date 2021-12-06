Trending
Dec. 6, 2021 / 11:38 AM

Whitney Rose voices concern for Jen Shah and her family

By Annie Martin

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Whitney Rose is voicing her concern for her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Jen Shah.

The television personality said on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she's worried for Shah amid her legal troubles.

Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Shah and Smith both pleaded not guilty to the charges in April, but Smith changed his plea to guilty in November.

On WWHL, Rose was asked for her thoughts on Smith changing his plea and what it means for Shah.

"I wasn't too surprised," Rose said. "As more information came out, I was pretty certain one of them had to have been involved."

"I worry for Jen and her family," she added. "I don't think think this is good for Jen, and I really am concerned for her children."

When asked if she is in touch with Shah, Rose said Shah wished her a happy Thanksgiving and that she "hearted" the message.

Fellow RHOSLC star Heather Gay said on WWHL in September that Shah's legal issues haven't affected their friendship.

Shah's legal drama has unfolded in RHOSLC Season 2, which premiered on Bravo in September. The reality series also stars Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Meredith Marks and Jenny Nguyen.

