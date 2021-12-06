Trending
Dec. 6, 2021 / 12:33 PM

Netflix is a Joke comedy festival to feature Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer

By Annie Martin
Dave Chapelle will take part in the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Netflix is a Joke comedy festival will launch in 2022 with Dave Chappelle and Amy Schumer as performers.

Netflix announced a lineup for the event Monday.

Chappelle, Schumer, Tiny Fey, Wanda Sykes, Jerry Seinfeld, David Letterman, Chris Rock, Ali Wong, Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng will take part in the festival, which runs April 29 to May 8, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Other performers include Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Pete Davidson, Ray Romano, Seth Rogen, Tig Notaro, Kevin Hart, Ken Jeong, Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, Bill Burr, Iliza Shlesinger, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Conan O'Brien and Ellen DeGeneres.

Several of the shows will be filmed for comedy specials that will premiere on Netflix at a later date.

Tickets go on sale Friday, with presales to begin Tuesday.

"We were so disappointed to postpone the event last spring and our lineup of comedians can't wait to bring much needed laughs to audiences in LA and around the world on Netflix," Netflix stand-up and comedy formats director Robbie Praw said in a statement.

"Netflix is a Joke Festival is going to give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and discover new voices in one of the greatest cities in the world," he added.

Chappelle spoke out in October after facing criticism for comments he made about the transgender community in his Netflix special The Closer.

