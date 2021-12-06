Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 6, 2021 / 9:19 AM

Kennedy Center Honors celebrate Bette Midler, Berry Gordy

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Kennedy Center Honors celebrate Bette Midler, Berry Gordy
The recipients of the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors pose for a group photo following the Medallion Ceremony at the Library of Congress in on Saturday. Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Stage and screen icon Bette Midler, Motown founder Berry Gordy, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell and opera great Justino Díaz were celebrated at the annual Kenny Center Honors gala.

The event took place on Sunday at the Kennedy Center's main opera house in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

David Letterman served as the host. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were in attendance at the event, which honors lifetime artistic achievements. Former President Donald Trump had not attended the event during his four years in office.

The gala featured tributes and performances to the honorees that will be aired as a 2-hour special on CBS and Paramount+ on Dec. 22.

Midler received tributes from Goldie Hawn and Barbara Hershey along with a performance of her song "The Wind Beneath My Wings" by Billy Porter. Gordy received performances from Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Andra Day.

Seth Myers, Amy Poehler, Kevin Nealon, Michael Che and Colin Jost paid tribute to Michaels with renditions of SNL's Weekend Update segment.

Mitchell's tribute included performances by Nora Jones, Brandi Carlile and Ellie Goulding while Diaz's tribute included performances from his daughters Katya and Natascia.

Advertisement

"I was mesmerized by the idea that someone would get up in a pool of light and be completely and utterly transformed. And that, when the light hit them, they had something not just to say -- but something to reveal," Midler said onstage.

"Not only the stars, I am so grateful to all of those great unsung heroes in Motown that you don't hear of, the people behind the scenes. I am so grateful to them, for loving me, loving Motown," Gordy said.

Advertisement

Read More

Bette Midler, Berry Gordy set for 44th Kennedy Center Honors Benedict Cumberbatch, 'Power of the Dog' big New York Film Critics winners What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Vanderpump Rules' couple James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss split up
Entertainment News // 14 minutes ago
'Vanderpump Rules' couple James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss split up
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- "Vanderpump Rules" couple James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss have ended their engagement.
Jennifer Lawrence attends 'Don't Look Up' premiere amid pregnancy
Movies // 39 minutes ago
Jennifer Lawrence attends 'Don't Look Up' premiere amid pregnancy
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet ahead of the birth of her first child with Cooke Maroney.
WWE NXT 'WarGames': Two eras of NXT go to battle, Cora Jade wins big
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
WWE NXT 'WarGames': Two eras of NXT go to battle, Cora Jade wins big
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The past and future of WWE's developmental brand collided in the main event of NXT's latest pay-per-view offering, "WarGames."
Google celebrates pizza with interactive Doodle
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Google celebrates pizza with interactive Doodle
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating pizza with a new Doodle that serves as an interactive, pizza-cutting game.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 6: Judd Apatow, JoBeth Williams
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 6: Judd Apatow, JoBeth Williams
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Director/screenwriter Judd Apatow turns 54 and actor JoBeth Williams turns 73, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 6.
Michael Dorman hopes C.J. Box fans see books' spirit in 'Joe Pickett'
TV // 7 hours ago
Michael Dorman hopes C.J. Box fans see books' spirit in 'Joe Pickett'
NEW YORK, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Michael Dorman says he hopes his new Spectrum Originals drama, "Joe Pickett," captures the spirit of what readers love about the C.J. Box mystery novels on which it is based.
Producer Martha De Laurentiis dead at 67
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Producer Martha De Laurentiis dead at 67
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Film and TV producer Martha De Laurentiis has died of cancer at the age of 67.
'Encanto' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Encanto' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- "Encanto" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $12.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Gwen visits grounded Miles in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer
Movies // 21 hours ago
Gwen visits grounded Miles in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Sony released a first-look trailer of its upcoming animated adventure, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One,)" this weekend.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 5: Paula Patton, Frankie Muniz
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 5: Paula Patton, Frankie Muniz
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Actor Paula Patton turns 45 and actor Frankie Muniz turns 35, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 5.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
Producer Martha De Laurentiis dead at 67
Producer Martha De Laurentiis dead at 67
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Google celebrates pizza with interactive Doodle
Google celebrates pizza with interactive Doodle
'Encanto' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Encanto' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement