Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 6, 2021 / 9:46 AM

'Vanderpump Rules' couple James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss split up

By Annie Martin
1/3
'Vanderpump Rules' couple James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss split up
James Kennedy (L) and Raquel Leviss have ended their engagement. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Vanderpump Rules couple James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss have called it quits on their relationship.

The television personalities confirmed Sunday on Instagram that they have ended their engagement.

Advertisement

"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," the pair said in a joint statement.

"We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore," they added. "We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."

People said Kennedy and Leviss ended their engagement while filming the Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion Friday in Los Angeles. Sources said Leviss returned her engagement ring on camera.

Advertisement

Kennedy and Leviss will discuss their split during the reunion, according to Us Weekly.

Kennedy and Leviss were together five years and got engaged in May. Kennedy proposed at a private Coachella-inspired event in California.

Vanderpump Rules returned for a ninth season in September. The series follows personal and professional lives of the staff at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant SUR.

Read More

Jennifer Lawrence attends 'Don't Look Up' premiere amid pregnancy 'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022 'RuPaul's Drag Race': Symone introduces the Season 14 queens What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jennifer Lawrence attends 'Don't Look Up' premiere amid pregnancy
Movies // 38 minutes ago
Jennifer Lawrence attends 'Don't Look Up' premiere amid pregnancy
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet ahead of the birth of her first child with Cooke Maroney.
Kennedy Center Honors celebrate Bette Midler, Berry Gordy
Entertainment News // 38 minutes ago
Kennedy Center Honors celebrate Bette Midler, Berry Gordy
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Bette Midler, Berry Gordy, Lorne Michaels, Joni Mitchell and Justino Díaz were celebrated at the annual Kenny Center Honors gala.
WWE NXT 'WarGames': Two eras of NXT go to battle, Cora Jade wins big
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
WWE NXT 'WarGames': Two eras of NXT go to battle, Cora Jade wins big
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The past and future of WWE's developmental brand collided in the main event of NXT's latest pay-per-view offering, "WarGames."
Google celebrates pizza with interactive Doodle
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Google celebrates pizza with interactive Doodle
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating pizza with a new Doodle that serves as an interactive, pizza-cutting game.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 6: Judd Apatow, JoBeth Williams
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 6: Judd Apatow, JoBeth Williams
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Director/screenwriter Judd Apatow turns 54 and actor JoBeth Williams turns 73, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 6.
Michael Dorman hopes C.J. Box fans see books' spirit in 'Joe Pickett'
TV // 6 hours ago
Michael Dorman hopes C.J. Box fans see books' spirit in 'Joe Pickett'
NEW YORK, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Michael Dorman says he hopes his new Spectrum Originals drama, "Joe Pickett," captures the spirit of what readers love about the C.J. Box mystery novels on which it is based.
Producer Martha De Laurentiis dead at 67
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Producer Martha De Laurentiis dead at 67
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Film and TV producer Martha De Laurentiis has died of cancer at the age of 67.
'Encanto' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Encanto' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- "Encanto" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $12.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Gwen visits grounded Miles in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer
Movies // 21 hours ago
Gwen visits grounded Miles in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Sony released a first-look trailer of its upcoming animated adventure, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One,)" this weekend.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 5: Paula Patton, Frankie Muniz
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 5: Paula Patton, Frankie Muniz
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Actor Paula Patton turns 45 and actor Frankie Muniz turns 35, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 5.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
Producer Martha De Laurentiis dead at 67
Producer Martha De Laurentiis dead at 67
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Google celebrates pizza with interactive Doodle
Google celebrates pizza with interactive Doodle
'Encanto' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Encanto' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement