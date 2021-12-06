'Little People, Big World' star Jacob Roloff celebrates birth of first child

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff is a new dad.

The 24-year-old television personality welcomed his first child, a son, with his wife, Isabel Rock.

Advertisement

Roloff shared the news in a tweet Sunday.

"My wife is a superhero my son is an angel and all nurses are saints goodnight," he wrote.

My wife is a superhero my son is an angel and all nurses are saints goodnight— Jacob (@ffoloR_bocaJ) December 6, 2021

Roloff and Rock married in September 2019 and announced in July that they were expecting their first child.

"Not for you but for us: I'm very happy to say We're having a son," Roloff said on Instagram at the time.

Roloff shared a photo of a pregnant Rock in September.

"Yes this is my beautiful wife yes I am excited to be with her again yes I cannot wait to meet my son yes I am looking forward to the rest of my life con mi familia," he wrote.

Roloff and his family came to fame on the TLC reality series Little People, Big World. The show centers on Roloff's parents, Matt and Amy Roloff, and brother Zach Roloff, all of whom have dwarfism.

Advertisement

Zach Roloff announced in November that he is expecting his third child with his wife, Tori Roloff.