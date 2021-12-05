Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 5, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 5: Paula Patton, Frankie Muniz

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for Dec. 5: Paula Patton, Frankie Muniz
Paula Patton arrives for American Film Institute's 47th annual Life Achievement Award tribute gala to actor Denzel Washington at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 6, 2019. The actor turns 46 on December 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Pope Julius II in 1443

-- Martin Van Buren, eighth president of the United States, in 1782

-- Poet Christina Rossetti in 1830

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Custer in 1839

-- Film director Fritz Lang in 1890

-- German physicist Werner Heisenberg in 1901

-- Walt Disney in 1901

-- U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., in 1902

-- Film director Otto Preminger in 1905

-- Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej in 1927

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Little Richard, born Richard Penniman, in 1932

-- Author Joan Didion in 1934 (age 87)

-- Writer Calvin Trillin in 1935 (age 86)

-- Songwriter J.J. Cale 1938

-- Opera tenor Jose Carreras in 1946 (age 75)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jim Plunkett in 1947 (age 74)

-- Comedian/actress Margaret Cho in 1968 (age 53)

-- Actor Catherine Tate in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor Kali Rocha in 1971 (age 50)

-- Actor Paula Patton in 1975 (age 46)

-- Actor Lauren London in 1984 (age 37)

-- Actor Frankie Muniz in 1985 (age 36)

