Entertainment News
Dec. 4, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 4: Marisa Tomei, Jeff Bridges

By UPI Staff
1/2
Marisa Tomei arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 9, 2020. The actor turns 57 on December 4. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- English novelist Samuel Butler in 1835

-- British World War I nurse Edith Cavell in 1865

-- Spanish dictator Francisco Franco in 1892

-- Game show host Wink Martindale in 1933 (age 88)

-- Actor Max Baer Jr. in 1937 (age 84)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Dennis Wilson in 1944

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Chris Hillman in 1944 (age 77)

-- Writer A. Scott Berg in 1949 (age 72)

-- Actor Jeff Bridges in 1949 (age 72)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Patricia Wettig in 1951 (age 70)

-- Sports broadcaster Skip Bayless in 1951 (age 70)

-- Olympic gold medal pole vaulter Sergey Bubka in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Marisa Tomei in 1964 (age 57)

-- News commentator Suzanne Malveaux in 1966 (age 55)

-- Actor Fred Armisen in 1966 (age 55)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Rapper Jay-Z, born Shawn Corey Carter, in 1969 (age 52)

-- Model/television personality Tyra Banks in 1973 (age 48)

-- Actor Orlando Brown in 1987 (age 34)

-- Singer Jin, born Kim Seok-jin, in 1992 (age 29)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

