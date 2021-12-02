Trending
Dec. 2, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly plays Auto-Tune Up on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
Machine Gun Kelly (R) played a game and discussed trying to impress Megan Fox (L) on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly played a game of Auto-Tune Up on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 31-year-old rapper and actor, born Colson Baker, appeared on Wednesday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

During Auto-Tune Up, Kelly and host Jimmy Fallon took turns using auto-tune to liven up random topics.

Kelly performed a song about "a Nextdoor post about crows" and "a Yelp review of a body piercing shop in Idaho," while Fallon sang about "a guide on how to care for a Christmas tree" and "the top trending pet names of 2021."

In the interview, Kelly shared how he bruised his coccyx by attempting to slide down a staircase rail after a beer pong match with rapper Post Malone.

"So I hit the staircase rail and I rode it down. At the bottom of it, I didn't see a giant spike, and it just, you know..." he said. "I was holding it together. It was just -- It was a bad night."

Kelly had recently started dating actress Megan Fox at the time. After bruising his coccyx, he accidentally hurt himself with a knife while trying to impress Fox.

"I was like, 'Oh, check this out. This is sick.' I threw it up, and it came and stuck in my hand," he said. "Then the next morning as soon as she left, I was like, 'Yo, I need stitches real quick.'"

Kelly and Fox confirmed their relationship in June 2020. On Jimmy Kimmel Live! in July, Fox recalled how she and Kelly went on a ayahuasca trip in Costa Rica.

