Dec. 2, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 2: Britney Spears, Charlie Puth

By UPI Staff
Britney Spears attends the premiere of "Once Upon A Time ...In America" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 22, 2019. The singer turns 40 on December 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- French painter Georges-Pierre Seurat in 1859

-- Circus co-founder Charles Ringling in 1863

-- Opera singer Maria Callas in 1923

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Alexander Haig Jr. in 1924

-- Former U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese III in 1931 (age 90)

-- Former former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., in 1939 (age 82)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Artist and dog photographer William Wegman in 1943 (age 78)

-- Actor Cathy Lee Crosby in 1944 (age 77)

-- Fashion designer Gianni Versace in 1946

-- Figure skater Randy Gardner in 1958 (age 63)

-- Writer Ann Patchett in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Lucy Liu in 1968 (age 53)

-- Actor Joe Lo Truglio in 1970 (age 51)

-- Tennis player Monica Seles in 1973 (age 48)

-- Singer/songwriter Nelly Furtado in 1978 (age 43)

-- Pop singer Britney Spears in 1981 (age 40)

-- NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 1983 (age 38)

File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
-- Actor/country singer Jana Kramer in 1983 (age 38)

-- Actor Daniela Ruah in 1983 (age 38)

-- Actor Alfred Enoch in 1988 (age 33)

-- Singer Charlie Puth in 1991 (age 30)

-- Actor Annalise Basso in 1998 (age 23)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

