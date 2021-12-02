'Death to 2021': Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu join Netflix special

1/5

Hugh Grant attends the British Academy Film Awards in 2020. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Death to 2021, a new special featuring Hugh Grant and Lucy Liu, is in the works at Netflix. The streaming service said Thursday that the mockumentary special will premiere Dec. 27. Advertisement

Death to 2021 is a followup to last year's Death to 2020, which featured Grant, Samuel L. Jackson and Lisa Kudrow. The new special is "a comedy event that tells the story of another dreadful year."

"This landmark documentary-style special mixes archival footage harvested from across the year with commentary from fictitious characters played by some of the world's most beloved actors," an official description reads.

Grant and Liu will star with Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Joe Keery, William Jackson Harper, Stockard Channing, Cristin Milioti, Diane Morgan and Nick Mohammed.

Death to 2021 hails from Black Mirror executive producer Annabel Jones and Ben Caudell. Jones and Caudell executive produce, with Caudell as lead writer.

Death to 2020 and Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker is not involved in the new special.