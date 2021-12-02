Trending
Dec. 2, 2021 / 9:48 AM

Aaron Paul, wife Lauren expecting second child

By Annie Martin
1/5
Aaron Paul, wife Lauren expecting second child
Aaron Paul (L) and his wife, Lauren Paul, are expecting another child. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Aaron Paul is going to be a dad of two.

The 42-year-old actor is expecting his second child with his wife, Lauren Paul.

Lauren Paul shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Story Annabelle, her 3-year-old daughter with Paul.

"We can't wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already," she captioned the post.

Professional dancer Julianne Hough and actresses Alanna Masterson and Julia Garner showed their support in the comments.

"My heart is bursting @laurenpaul8," Garner wrote.

Paul and Lauren Paul married in May 2013 and welcomed their daughter in 2018. Paul said in an interview with Haute Living in 2020 that he "can't wait to have another baby."

"Fatherhood has definitely changed me. Having a child is the closest thing to magic that anyone can have," he added. "I see why people rush home to be there when they get home from school. You don't want to miss any of it."

Paul is best known for playing Jesse Pinkman on the AMC series Breaking Bad. He said in an interview on Today in 2019 that he feels "so blessed" to have portrayed the role.

