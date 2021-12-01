Trending
Famous birthdays for Dec. 1: Bette Midler, Sarah Silverman

By UPI Staff
1/3
Bette Midler arrives on the red carpet at the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art on November 6, 2019, in New York City. The singer turns 76 on December 1. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- French wax-figure sculptor Marie Tussaud in 1761

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter Alston in 1911

-- Singer/actor Mary Martin in 1913

-- Singer Lou Rawls in 1933

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Lee Trevino in 1939 (age 82)

-- Comedian Richard Pryor in 1940

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Densmore in 1944 (age 77)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Singer/actor Bette Midler in 1945 (age 76)

-- Actor Treat Williams in 1951 (age 70)

-- Actor Deep Roy in 1957 (age 64)

-- Model Carol Alt in 1960 (age 61)

-- Actor Golden Brooks in 1970 (age 51)

-- Comedian Sarah Silverman in 1970 (age 51)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Matthew Shepard, University of Wyoming student killed because he was gay, in 1976

-- Actor Dean O'Gorman in 1976 (age 45)

-- Actor Riz Ahmed in 1982 (age 39)

-- Rapper Yolandi Visser in 1984 (age 37)

-- Actor Charles Michael Davis in 1984 (age 37)

-- Singer/actor Janelle Monae in 1985 (age 36)

-- Rock singer Tyler Joseph in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor Zoe Kravitz in 1988 (age 33)

-- TV personality/animal conservationist Robert Irwin in 2003 (age 18)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

