Entertainment News
Dec. 1, 2021 / 10:47 AM

Asim Chaudhry to host British Independent Film Awards

By Annie Martin

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Asim Chaudhry will host the 2021 British Independent Film Awards.

The 35-year-old British actor and comedian will host this year's event Sunday, Dec. 5.

The BIFAs will take place at Old Billingsgate in London, with live red carpet coverage and the winners to be announced on Instagram.

Belfast and Boiling Point lead the field of nominees with 11 nominations each. Censor, After Love and The Souvenir Part II follow with nine nominations each.

Belfast is a coming-of-age comedy-drama written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, while Boiling Point is written and directed by Philip Barantini.

In addition, actor Riz Ahmed will be honored with the Richard Harris Award at the ceremony.

Chaudhry is best known for co-creating and starring on the BBC series People Just Do Nothing, which aired for five seasons. He played Chabud "Chabuddy G" Gul on the show.

Riz Ahmed to receive Richard Harris Award at BIFAs 'Belfast,' 'Boiling Point' lead British Independent Film Awards nominations 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere in early 2022

Latest Headlines

Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021
Music // 3 minutes ago
Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X were among the top artists on Spotify in 2021.
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino celebrates 6 years of sobriety
Entertainment News // 26 minutes ago
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino celebrates 6 years of sobriety
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- "Jersey Shore" star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has been sober for six years.
Peter Dinklage performs 'Your Name' on 'The Late Show'
Entertainment News // 49 minutes ago
Peter Dinklage performs 'Your Name' on 'The Late Show'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Peter Dinklage performed "Your Name" from his film "Cyrano" with Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of the National.
'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere in early 2022
TV // 2 hours ago
'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere in early 2022
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- "Peaky Blinders," a crime drama starring Cillian Murphy, will return for a sixth and final season in 2022.
Keith Urban to launch 'The Speed of Now' tour in June 2022
Music // 2 hours ago
Keith Urban to launch 'The Speed of Now' tour in June 2022
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Keith Urban announced North American dates for his "The Speed of Now" world tour featuring Ingrid Andress.
Harry Hamlin says daughter Amelia is 'doing great' after Scott Disick split
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Harry Hamlin says daughter Amelia is 'doing great' after Scott Disick split
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Harry Hamlin, an actor and the husband of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna, weighed in on daughter Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's split.
Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in Universal's 'Renfield'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in Universal's 'Renfield'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage is set to play Dracula in the upcoming Universal Pictures movie, "Renfield."
Halle Berry and Netflix sign new deal for more movies
Movies // 4 hours ago
Halle Berry and Netflix sign new deal for more movies
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry has signed a deal to make more films for Netflix.
Kim Kardashian West to receive Fashion Icon honor at People's Choice Awards
TV // 4 hours ago
Kim Kardashian West to receive Fashion Icon honor at People's Choice Awards
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West has been chosen to receive the Fashion Icon honor at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.
Clayton Echard to star in Season 26 of 'The Bachelor'
TV // 5 hours ago
Clayton Echard to star in Season 26 of 'The Bachelor'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Clayton Echard, a former "Bachelorette" suitor and medical salesman from Missouri, has signed on to star in the next edition of the ABC reality show, "The Bachelor."
