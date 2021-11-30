Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 30, 2021 / 1:21 PM

Michael J. Fox says 'Back to the Future' helps keep him optimistic

By Annie Martin
1/5
Michael J. Fox says 'Back to the Future' helps keep him optimistic
Michael J. Fox gave a health update amid his longstanding battle with Parkinson's disease. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox says the hit film helps keep him optimistic.

The 60-year-old actor gave a health update in an interview with AARP magazine published Tuesday amid his longstanding battle with Parkinson's disease.

Advertisement

Fox played Marty McFly in Back to the Future (1985) and its sequels, Back to the Future Part II (1989) and Back to the Future Part III (1990). The film's lingering popularity has kept Fox connected with fans and helped cement his legacy.

"It's amazing -- more people, of all ages, approach me now about that movie than ever before," Fox said. "I'm not sure I understood why. Then I came across it on TV last Christmas. And I thought I was really good in it, better than I thought I'd been."

"More important, I got the spirit of the movie," he added. "I understood it was just a big giggle and that we all need -- and I mean the readership of this magazine, too -- to take credit for what we've done and the lives we've touched and to occasionally step back a bit and appreciate that much of life has been great and that there's a lot more to live."

Advertisement

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 and went public with his illness in 1998. Fox continued acting for almost 30 years after his diagnosis, despite his health struggles.

"When I couldn't act the way I used to act, I found new ways to act. But then I reached the point where I couldn't relay on my ability to speak on any given day, which meant I couldn't act comfortably anymore. So, last year I gave it up," he said.

Fox said he has few regrets about about acting roles he was approached about but didn't pursue, but named Ghost as one of them.

"Now I can't imagine anyone other than Patrick Swayze doing it," he said of the 1990 film. "If I could go back and put all I've learned from Parkinson's into a role, I would do Casualties of War again, with a better understanding of the cruelty and suffering and beauty and sublime qualities of all that mishegoss that I was trying to negotiate while not getting beat up by Sean Penn."

Fox ended by sharing his hopes for his legacy, saying he hopes his children will be a positive influence in the world, that people enjoy his work as an actor, and that people see "sincerity in the things I've said and done."

Advertisement

"If I've positively helped anybody with Parkinson's, that's great, too," he added.

Fox released a new memoir, No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality, in November 2020. In the book, Fox discusses how breaking his arm in 2018 led to his "darkest moment" and shares stories, including how he watched Back to the Future with Princess Diana.

Read More

Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn join 'Facts of Life' special at ABC 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 coming in February Adele to launch Las Vegas residency show in January What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Seventeen find sunshine in 'Power of Love' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Seventeen find sunshine in 'Power of Love' music video
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a video for its new Japanese single "Power of Love."
Chicago, Brian Wilson announce co-headlining U.S. tour for 2022
Music // 1 hour ago
Chicago, Brian Wilson announce co-headlining U.S. tour for 2022
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Chicago and Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson have announced a co-headlining U.S. tour for summer 2022.
'Dunk & Egg': Steve Conrad to write, produce 'Game of Thrones' prequel
TV // 1 hour ago
'Dunk & Egg': Steve Conrad to write, produce 'Game of Thrones' prequel
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Patriot" creator Steve Conrad will write and executive produce "Dunk & Egg," a new series in development at HBO.
Discovery to explore Surfside condo disaster in new special
TV // 1 hour ago
Discovery to explore Surfside condo disaster in new special
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Discovery has announced two new projects that will explore the impact of infrastructure failures including the Surfside condo disaster in Florida and the breakdown of the global supply chain.
Adele to launch Las Vegas residency show in January
Music // 2 hours ago
Adele to launch Las Vegas residency show in January
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Adele shared plans for "Weekends with Adele," a residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
'Selling Tampa' highlights all-Black, all-female real estate team in new trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
'Selling Tampa' highlights all-Black, all-female real estate team in new trailer
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Sharelle Rosado of Allure Realty leads an all-Black, all-female team of real estate agents in the new trailer for upcoming "Selling Sunset" spinoff, "Selling Tampa."
Kyle Richards, Betsy Brandt feud in 'The Housewives of the North Pole' trailer
Movies // 2 hours ago
Kyle Richards, Betsy Brandt feud in 'The Housewives of the North Pole' trailer
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "The Housewives of the North Pole," a new holiday film starring Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt, is coming to Peacock in December.
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 coming in February
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 coming in February
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," a comedy-drama starring Rachel Brosnahan, will return for a fourth season on Amazon Prime Video.
Starz renews 'Men in Kilts' for a second season
TV // 3 hours ago
Starz renews 'Men in Kilts' for a second season
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Starz has renewed travel docuseries "Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham" for a second season.
'Pen15': Hulu series to end with Season 2
TV // 3 hours ago
'Pen15': Hulu series to end with Season 2
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Pen15" creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle confirmed Season 2, Part 2 will be the show's last.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg stuffed selves hosting 'Baking It'
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg stuffed selves hosting 'Baking It'
David Gulpilil, 'Crocodile Dundee,' 'Rabbit-Proof Fence' star, dead at 68
David Gulpilil, 'Crocodile Dundee,' 'Rabbit-Proof Fence' star, dead at 68
Mike Rowe records holiday song with John Rich, Oak Ridge Boys
Mike Rowe records holiday song with John Rich, Oak Ridge Boys
HGTV star Ty Pennington marries Kellee Merrell at intimate wedding
HGTV star Ty Pennington marries Kellee Merrell at intimate wedding
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement