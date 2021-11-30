Kate Middleton to host Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey

1/5

Kate Middleton (R), pictured with Prince William, will host a holiday event at Westminster Abbey that will air on ITV. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Kate Middleton will host a special Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in December. The event, supported by The Royal Foundation, will recognize and celebrate the work of individuals and organizations who have supported their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Advertisement

In addition, the special will reflect on the past 18 months and celebrate how acts of kindness, empathy and love can nurture and reconnect us.

Middleton will be joined by inspirational individuals from the United Kingdom, including grassroots community organizers, charity workers and volunteers, teachers, emergency responders and armed forces personnel.

The Westminster Abbey choir will perform carols alongside readings, musical performances and personal reflections by a variety of guests.

"This Christmas we are celebrating the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the nation who go above and beyond to support their communities," Middleton's official Twitter account posted Tuesday.

The special will be filmed and air on ITV in December.

Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, married British royal Prince William at Westminster Abbey in April 2011. The couple have three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.