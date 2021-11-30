Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 30, 2021 / 10:30 AM

Kate Middleton to host Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kate Middleton to host Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey
Kate Middleton (R), pictured with Prince William, will host a holiday event at Westminster Abbey that will air on ITV. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Kate Middleton will host a special Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in December.

The event, supported by The Royal Foundation, will recognize and celebrate the work of individuals and organizations who have supported their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

In addition, the special will reflect on the past 18 months and celebrate how acts of kindness, empathy and love can nurture and reconnect us.

Middleton will be joined by inspirational individuals from the United Kingdom, including grassroots community organizers, charity workers and volunteers, teachers, emergency responders and armed forces personnel.

The Westminster Abbey choir will perform carols alongside readings, musical performances and personal reflections by a variety of guests.

"This Christmas we are celebrating the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the nation who go above and beyond to support their communities," Middleton's official Twitter account posted Tuesday.

Advertisement

The special will be filmed and air on ITV in December.

Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, married British royal Prince William at Westminster Abbey in April 2011. The couple have three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

Read More

Prince Harry, William remember Prince Philip in discovery+ special Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show' Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn join 'Facts of Life' special at ABC What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Starz renews 'Men in Kilts' for a second season
TV // 5 minutes ago
Starz renews 'Men in Kilts' for a second season
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Starz has renewed travel docuseries "Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham" for a second season.
'Pen15': Hulu series to end with Season 2
TV // 41 minutes ago
'Pen15': Hulu series to end with Season 2
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Pen15" creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle confirmed Season 2, Part 2 will be the show's last.
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley of Pistol Annies performed their new song on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Kathy Griffin says she is cancer-free on 'Kimmel'
TV // 2 hours ago
Kathy Griffin says she is cancer-free on 'Kimmel'
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Kathy Griffin discussed being cancer-free and her role on HBO Max's "Search Party" Season 5 on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn join 'Facts of Life' special at ABC
TV // 2 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn join 'Facts of Life' special at ABC
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union and Allison Tolman will play "Facts of Life" characters in "Live in Front of a Studio Audience."
'The Lost Daughter' wins big at Gotham Awards
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'The Lost Daughter' wins big at Gotham Awards
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Maggie Gyllenhaal's "The Lost Daughter" was the big winner at the 2021 Gotham Awards, which honors excellence in independent filmmaking.
WWE 'Raw': Kevin Owens tricks Seth Rollins, The Miz and Maryse return
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Kevin Owens tricks Seth Rollins, The Miz and Maryse return
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Kevin Owens was able to earn a spot in Seth Rollins' championship match and The Miz returned alongside his wife Maryse on WWE "Raw."
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg stuffed selves hosting 'Baking It'
TV // 8 hours ago
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg stuffed selves hosting 'Baking It'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Baking It" hosts Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg discuss the challenges of eating every confection made by contestants on the Christmas baking show, out Thursday on Peacock.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 30: Ridley Scott, Kaley Cuoco
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 30: Ridley Scott, Kaley Cuoco
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Ridley Scott turns 84 and actor Kaley Cuoco turns 35, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 30.
'Chucky' renewed for Season 2, premiering 2022
TV // 17 hours ago
'Chucky' renewed for Season 2, premiering 2022
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Syfy and USA Networks have renewed "Chucky" for a second season ahead of the season finale on Tuesday. The series follows seven movies in the "Child's Play" killer doll series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

David Gulpilil, 'Crocodile Dundee,' 'Rabbit-Proof Fence' star, dead at 68
David Gulpilil, 'Crocodile Dundee,' 'Rabbit-Proof Fence' star, dead at 68
Julia Roberts celebrates twins Hazel, Phinnaeus on their 17th birthday
Julia Roberts celebrates twins Hazel, Phinnaeus on their 17th birthday
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
HGTV star Ty Pennington marries Kellee Merrell at intimate wedding
HGTV star Ty Pennington marries Kellee Merrell at intimate wedding
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg stuffed selves hosting 'Baking It'
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg stuffed selves hosting 'Baking It'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement