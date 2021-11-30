Trending
Nov. 30, 2021

Famous birthdays for Nov. 30: Ridley Scott, Kaley Cuoco

By UPI Staff
1/5
Famous birthdays for Nov. 30: Ridley Scott, Kaley Cuoco
Ridley Scott attends the world premiere of "All The Money in the World" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills on December 18, 2017. The filmmaker turns 84 on November 30. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Italian Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio in 1508

-- Irish satirist Jonathan Swift in 1667

-- Novelist Mark Twain, born Samuel Langhorne Clemens, in 1835

-- Author Lucy Maud Montgomery in 1874

-- British statesman Winston Churchill in 1874

-- Photographer/writer Gordon Parks in 1912

-- Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to Congress, in 1924

UPI File Photo

-- Actor Robert Guillaume in 1927

-- Producer/TV music show host Dick Clark in 1929

-- Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy in 1930

-- Comedian/filmmaker Woody Allen in 1935 (age 85)

-- 1960s radical Abbie Hoffman in 1936

-- Filmmaker Ridley Scott in 1937 (age 84)

-- Filmmaker Terrence Malick in 1943 (age 78)

-- Playwright David Mamet in 1947 (age 74)

-- Singer/actor Mandy Patinkin in 1952 (age 69)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Singer June Pointer in 1953

-- Rock singer Billy Idol in 1955 (age 66)

-- Historian Michael Beschloss in 1955 (age 66)

-- Heisman Trophy winner/football Hall of Fame member Bo Jackson in 1962 (age 59)

-- Actor Ben Stiller in 1965 (age 56)

-- Music producer Steve Aoki in 1977 (age 44)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

-- Singer Clay Aiken in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Gael Garcia Bernal in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Elisha Cuthbert in 1982 (age 39)

-- Model Chrissy Teigen in 1985 (age 36)

-- Actor Kaley Cuoco in 1985 (age 36)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

