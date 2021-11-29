Advertisement
Nov. 29, 2021 / 8:33 AM

Riz Ahmed to receive Richard Harris Award at BIFAs

By Wade Sheridan
Riz Ahmed to receive Richard Harris Award at BIFAs
Riz Ahmed will be presented with the Richard Harris Award at the 2021 British Independent Film Awards. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Riz Ahmed is set to be honored with the Richard Harris Award at the 2021 British Independent Film Awards.

The Richard Harris Award is given to those who have contributed significantly to British films from throughout their career.

Previous winners include Kristin Scott Thomas, Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave, Daniel Day-Lewis, Helena Bonham Carter, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Julie Walters, John Hurt, Emma Thompson, Jim Broadbent and Glenda Jackson.

Ahmed has been nominated for eight BIFA awards and won Best Debut Screenwriter in 2020 for Mogul Mowgli, his screenwriting debut. The actor also won Best British Short Film for The Long Goodbye in 2020, a companion piece to his album of the same name, which he co-created and starred in.

Ahmed is nominated for Best Actor for his role in Encounter at the 2021 BIFAs, which take place on Dec. 5. Belfast and Boiling Point lead the field with 11 nominations each.

"I am grateful to the British independent film community for their immense support throughout all these years. To receive the Richard Harris Award at the BIFAs this year is a true honor, I hope to be able to continue to learn from those who came before me while encouraging the rising generation to follow their creative dreams," Ahmed said in a statement.

Ahmed is also best known for starring in Sound of Metal, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Jason Bourne and Venom. He is currently working on a film adaptation of author Mosin Hamid's book Exit West, from director Yann Demange.

