Nov. 29, 2021 / 9:24 AM

Julia Roberts celebrates twins Hazel, Phinnaeus on their 17th birthday

By Annie Martin
Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, shared tributes to their twins, daughter Hazel and son Phinnaeus, on their birthday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Julia Roberts is celebrating her twins' 17th birthday.

The 54-year-old actress and her husband, Danny Moder, marked the occasion Sunday by posting tributes to their twins, daughter Hazel and son Phinnaeus, on Instagram.

Roberts shared a throwback photo of herself with her children as babies.

"17 of the Sweetest years of life," she captioned the post.

Roberts' niece and fellow actress Emma Roberts responded with three heart emojis in the comments.

Moder posted a more recent photo of Hazel and Phinnaeus on his own account. The picture shows the twins wearing Wonder Woman shirts while sitting at the dinner table.

"these rabble rousers... 17 today. thank you for helping me through fatherhood," Moder wrote.

Roberts and Moder married in July 2002 and welcomed their twins in November 2004. The couple also have a 14-year-old son, Henry.

Roberts and Moder celebrated their wedding anniversary in July.

"Today we start our 20th year of marriage. This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea... just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time," Moder wrote on Instagram.

Roberts most recently starred in the Amazon Prime Video series Homecoming. She will star with George Clooney in the upcoming romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise.

