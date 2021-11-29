Famous birthdays for Nov. 29: Gemma Chan, Anna Faris

1/3

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include:

-- Austrian physicist Christian Doppler in 1803

-- Author Louisa May Alcott in 1832

-- Chinese Empress Dowager Tz'u Hsi in 1835

-- English electrical engineer John Fleming in 1849

-- Irish novelist C.S. Lewis in 1898

-- Author Madeleine L'Engle in 1918

-- Sports broadcasting legend Vin Scully in 1927 (age 94)

-- Former French President Jacques Chirac in 1932

-- British blues musician John Mayall in 1933 (age 88)

-- Actor Diane Ladd in 1935 (age 86)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Denny Doherty in 1940

-- Musician/composerMusician/composer Chuck Mangione in 1940 (age 81)

-- Comedian Garry Shandling in 1949

-- Filmmaker Joel Coen in 1954 (age 67)

-- Comedian Howie Mandel in 1955 (age 66)

-- Janet Napolitano, former U.S. secretary of Homeland Security, in 1957 (age 64)

-- Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 1959 (age 62)

-- Actor Cathy Moriarty in 1960 (age 61)

-- Actor Kim Delaney in 1961 (age 60)

-- Actor Tom Sizemore in 1961 (age 60)

-- Actor Andrew McCarthy in 1962 (age 59)

-- Actor Don Cheadle in 1964 (age 57)

-- Singer Jonathan Knight in 1968 (age 53)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor Brian Baumgartner in 1972 (age 49)

-- Actor Anna Faris in 1976 (age 45)

-- Actor Chadwick Boseman in 1976

-- Actor Lauren German in 1978 (age 43)

-- Rapper The Game, born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Gemma Chan in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Diego Boneta in 1990 (age 31)

-- Actor Laura Marano in 1995 (age 26)