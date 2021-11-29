Elliot Page draws praise with shirtless selfie

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Elliot Page drew praise online after posting a new shirtless selfie.

The 34-year-old actor showed off his six-pack abs in a photo Sunday on Instagram.

"Oh good my new phone works," Page captioned the post.

Friends and fans showed their support for Page in the comments.

"Dammmnnn," actress Ashley Park wrote.

"Omg," actress Julianne Moore said, adding a fire emoji.

"Elliot Page thirst trap! I am here for it! You are embodying your confidence and I love it!" one fan added.

Page came out as a transgender man in December.

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," he said at the time.

Page later confirmed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that he had gender-affirming surgery. He shared a first shirtless photo in May.

Page plays Vanya Hargreeves on the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, which will return for a third season in 2022.

In October, Page, director Lilly Wachowski and other celebrities supported Netflix employees and creators in a walkout over Dave Chappelle's comedy special The Closer, in which Chappelle declared himself as "team TERF," or Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist.