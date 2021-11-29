Advertisement
Nov. 29, 2021 / 2:21 AM

Bruno Mars, Jazmine Sullivan win big at 2021 Soul Train Awards

By Darryl Coote
Jazmine Sullivan won Album of the Year for Heaux Tales as well as Best R&B/Soul Female Artist on Sunday night during the 2021 Soul Train Awards at Harlem's Apollo Theater. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Bruno Mars and Jazmine Sullivan were the biggest winners during the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday night that saw Ashanti honored as the Lady of Soul and Maxwell receive the Living Legend Award.

Pre-recorded Nov. 20 at Harlem's iconic Apollo Theater, the annual award show that highlights the best in African American culture, music and entertainment was presented by BET and aired Sunday night and was hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell.

Mars was the show's most decorated musician, taking home three honors for his song "Leave the Door Open" with Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic. The tune won Song of the Year and Video of the Year while earning its composers The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award.

Singer-songwriter Sullivan, who tied Chris Brown for the second most nominations of the night with six, won Album of the Year for Heaux Tales as well as Best R&B/Soul Female Artist.

In a candid acceptance speech for her Album of the Year award, Sullivan said she felt uncomfortable being on stage with people seeing her as she is, but that she showed up to the show because she didn't want to hide any more.

"I wrote this project for women to love themselves no matter what stage of life they're in," she said. "You have to love yourself, especially because society would have us -- especially Black women -- not love anything about ourselves. So I realized I can't just talk about it, I got to be about it."

Other winners from the night include Young Bleu for Best New Artist, Wizkid featuring Tems for Best Collaboration for their song "Essence," Charlie Wilson won the Certified Soul Award, Giveon won Best R&B/Soul Male Artist and Best Collaboration went to Normani featuring Cardi B for "Wild Side."

Normani was full of gratitude during her acceptance speech, acknowledging Ciara, Ashanti and others for inspiring her.

Following the airing, Normani tweeted it was her first award as a solo artist.

The night, which paid homage to the 50th anniversary of the show's classic music series namesake, was also filled with music performances by Lucky Daye, Ashanti with Ja Rule and others.

But the show ended with Mars and .Paak as Silk Sonic performing "Smoking Out the Window."

