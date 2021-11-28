Broadway community sings for Stephen Sondheim in Times Square

1/5

President Barack Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to composer Stephen Sondheim during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C. in 2015. Sondheim died Friday at the age of 91. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Dozens of Broadway luminaries led a musical tribute to late lyricist and composer Stephen Sondheim in New York's Times Square on Sunday. A moving tribute to Stephen Sondheim today on the Red Steps in Times Square. Broadway sang 'Sunday' on Sunday from 'Sunday in the Park with George.' He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/9GiiLVGGtR— Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) November 28, 2021 Advertisement

Sondheim -- whose works included West Side Story, Into the Woods, Company, Follies and Sweeney Todd -- died Friday at the age of 91.

Produced by Erich Bergen, Sunday's event featured Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kathryn Gallagher, Erin Davie, Bryan Terell Clark and Lauren Patton.

The group sang Sondheim's classic song, "Sunday," from his stage musical, Sunday in the Park with George, and Miranda read from Sondheim's memoir, Look I Made a Hat.

"This felt like church," Bareilles told Variety after the event. "In his remembrance, we did what theater does best. We sang and raised our voices and came together in community."

