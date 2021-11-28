Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 28, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 28: Alfonso Cuaron, Barbara Morgan

By UPI Staff
1/2
Famous birthdays for Nov. 28: Alfonso Cuaron, Barbara Morgan
Alfonso Cuaron attends the "Close Encounter" red carpet during the 16th Rome Film Fest on October 20 in Rome. The filmmaker turns 60 on November 28. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- English poet William Blake in 1757

-- Architect Henry Bacon, designer of the Lincoln Memorial, in 1866

-- Motown Records founder/Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Berry Gordy in 1929 (age 92)

-- Oscar winner/Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer/composer Randy Newman in 1943 (age 78)

-- Bandleader Paul Shaffer in 1949 (age 72)

-- Actor Ed Harris in 1950 (age 71)

-- Astronaut Barbara Morgan in 1951 (age 70)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Actor S. Epatha Merkerson in 1952 (age 69)

-- Actor Judd Nelson in 1959 (age 62)

-- Fashion designer John Galliano in 1960 (age 61)

-- Movie director Alfonso Cuaron in 1961 (age 60)

-- Comedian/TV host Jon Stewart in 1962 (age 59)

File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI

-- Model Anna Nicole Smith in 1967

-- Actor Aimee Garcia in 1978 (age 43)

Advertisement

-- Actor Alan Ritchson in 1982 (age 39)

-- Rapper/actor Trey Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, in 1984 (age 37)

-- Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead in 1984 (age 37)

-- Actor Karen Gillan in 1987 (age 34)

-- Actor Joe Cole in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor Bryshere Gray in 1993 (age 28)

File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI

Latest Headlines

'X-Factor,' 'AGT' alum Thomas Wells dead at 46
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
'X-Factor,' 'AGT' alum Thomas Wells dead at 46
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Thomas Wells has died in a work-related accident at an Oklahoma tire manufacturing plant, his wife Jessica Wells has announced. He was 46.
Lin-Manuel Miranda honors Stephen Sondheim: 'We love you. I love you. THANK YOU.'
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Lin-Manuel Miranda honors Stephen Sondheim: 'We love you. I love you. THANK YOU.'
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda is paying tribute to his fellow Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning lyricist and songwriter Stephen Sondheim, who died Friday at the age of 91.
'Red (Taylor's Version)' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 17 hours ago
'Red (Taylor's Version)' tops the U.S. album chart
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's "Red (Taylor's Version)" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 27: Kathryn Bigelow, Bill Nye
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 27: Kathryn Bigelow, Bill Nye
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow turns 70 and Bill Nye "The Science Guy" turns 66, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 27.
Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim dead at 91
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim dead at 91
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Famed Broadway lyricist and songwriter Stephen Sondheim died Friday at his home in Roxbury, Conn., his attorney confirmed. He was 91.
Dwayne Johnson, Tiffany Haddish spread holiday cheer for Thanksgiving
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Dwayne Johnson, Tiffany Haddish spread holiday cheer for Thanksgiving
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gifted a Navy veteran a new truck, while Tiffany Haddish and Dane Cook helped serve free Thanksgiving meals this week.
Seth Meyers and wife Alexi announce birth of daughter Adelaide
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Seth Meyers and wife Alexi announce birth of daughter Adelaide
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Seth Meyers announced on Friday's edition of Late Night that he and his lawyer wife, Alexi, have welcomed a baby girl.
Jimmy Kimmel shares photo of results from Thanksgiving mishap
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Jimmy Kimmel shares photo of results from Thanksgiving mishap
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel posted a photo on Instagram showing the results of a mishap he had while cooking his Thanksgiving feast.
Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID-19 for 2nd time in a month
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID-19 for 2nd time in a month
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Rock icon Bryan Adams posted on Instagram that he has tested positive for COVID-19 again.
'Castle for Christmas' fulfilled Brooke Shields' comedy dreams
Movies // 2 days ago
'Castle for Christmas' fulfilled Brooke Shields' comedy dreams
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Brooke Shields discusses her Netflix holiday film, "A Castle for Christmas," and her love of comedy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lacey Chabert thanks fans for support after her sister Wendy dies
Lacey Chabert thanks fans for support after her sister Wendy dies
Valerie Bertinelli legally separates from husband Tom Vitale
Valerie Bertinelli legally separates from husband Tom Vitale
Famous birthdays for Nov. 27: Kathryn Bigelow, Bill Nye
Famous birthdays for Nov. 27: Kathryn Bigelow, Bill Nye
Lin-Manuel Miranda honors Stephen Sondheim: 'We love you. I love you. THANK YOU.'
Lin-Manuel Miranda honors Stephen Sondheim: 'We love you. I love you. THANK YOU.'
'X-Factor,' 'AGT' alum Thomas Wells dead at 46
'X-Factor,' 'AGT' alum Thomas Wells dead at 46
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement