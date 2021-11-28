Famous birthdays for Nov. 28: Alfonso Cuaron, Barbara Morgan

1/2

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include:

-- English poet William Blake in 1757

-- Architect Henry Bacon, designer of the Lincoln Memorial, in 1866

-- Motown Records founder/Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Berry Gordy in 1929 (age 92)

-- Oscar winner/Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer/composer Randy Newman in 1943 (age 78)

-- Bandleader Paul Shaffer in 1949 (age 72)

-- Actor Ed Harris in 1950 (age 71)

-- Astronaut Barbara Morgan in 1951 (age 70)

-- Actor S. Epatha Merkerson in 1952 (age 69)

-- Actor Judd Nelson in 1959 (age 62)

-- Fashion designer John Galliano in 1960 (age 61)

-- Movie director Alfonso Cuaron in 1961 (age 60)

-- Comedian/TV host Jon Stewart in 1962 (age 59)

-- Model Anna Nicole Smith in 1967

-- Actor Aimee Garcia in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Alan Ritchson in 1982 (age 39)

-- Rapper/actor Trey Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, in 1984 (age 37)

-- Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead in 1984 (age 37)

-- Actor Karen Gillan in 1987 (age 34)

-- Actor Joe Cole in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor Bryshere Gray in 1993 (age 28)