Famous birthdays for Nov. 27: Kathryn Bigelow, Bill Nye

Kathryn Bigelow attends the BAFTA LA Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on November 9, 2013. The director turns 70 on November 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include: Advertisement

-- Anders Celsius, Swedish astronomer/inventor of the centigrade thermometer, in 1701

-- Filipino pediatrician Fe del Mundi, first woman admitted to Harvard Medical School, in 1911

-- Entertainer "Buffalo Bob" Smith in 1917

-- Writer Gail Sheehy in 1937

-- Actor/martial arts star Bruce Lee in 1940

-- Singer Eddie Rabbitt in 1941

-- Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Henry Carr in 1941

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jimi Hendrix in 1942

-- Actor James Avery in 1945

-- Film director Kathryn Bigelow in 1951 (age 70)

-- Actor Curtis Armstrong in 1953 (age 68)

-- Bill Nye "The Science Guy," in 1955 (age 66)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Caroline Kennedy, former ambassador and daughter of President John F. Kennedy, in 1957 (age 64)

-- Actor Fisher Stevens in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Robin Givens in 1964 (age 57)

-- Actor Jaleel White in 1976 (age 45)

-- Actor Aubrey Peeples in 1993 (age 28)

Advertisement