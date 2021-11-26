Jimmy Kimmel shares photo of results from Thanksgiving mishap

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel posted a photo on Instagram showing the results of a mishap he had while cooking his Thanksgiving feast.

"Happy thanksgiving everyone. try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven!" Kimmel captioned Thursday's closeup of his face, which was framed by singed hair and eyebrows.

His daughter Katie commented: "Again?????"

Actor Tyler Merritt joked: "Them Gen Z turkeys out here trying to fight back bro. They ain't just going down with ease like they used to! #theseaintyourgrandmammasturkeys"

Kimmel posted another photo with him holding a perfect looking bird.

"Burnt hair-smoked turkey #happythanksgiving," he wrote.