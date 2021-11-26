Famous birthdays for Nov. 26: Natasha Bedingfield, Peter Facinelli

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
|Advertisement
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include:
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- German composer Johannes Bach in 1604
-- English clergyman/college benefactor John Harvard in 1607
-- Surgeon/women's rights leader Mary Walker Edwards in 1832
-- Air conditioning engineer Willis Carrier in 1876
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Lefty Gomez in 1908
-- French playwright Eugene Ionesco in 1909
-- TV journalist Eric Sevareid in 1912
-- Cartoonist Charles Schulz in 1922
-- Argentine pacifist/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Adolfo Perez Esquivel in 1931 (age 90)
-- Impressionist Rich Little in 1938 (age 83)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Tina Turner in 1939 (age 82)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John McVie in 1945 (age 76)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Art Shell in 1946 (age 75)
-- Author James Dashner in 1972 (age 49)
-- Actor Peter Facinelli in 1973 (age 48)
-- DJ Khaled in 1975 (age 46)
-- Singer Natasha Bedingfield in 1981 (age 40)
-- Actor Robert Raco in 1989 (age 32)
-- Singer/actor Rita Ora in 1990 (age 31)
-- Actor Aubrey Omari Joseph in 1997 (age 24)
-- Actor Luka Sabbat in 1997 (age 24)