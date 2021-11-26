Advertisement
Nov. 26, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 26: Natasha Bedingfield, Peter Facinelli

By UPI Staff
Natasha Bedingfield arrives on the red carpet before the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on on February 7, 2015. The singer turns 40 on November 26. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- German composer Johannes Bach in 1604

-- English clergyman/college benefactor John Harvard in 1607

-- Surgeon/women's rights leader Mary Walker Edwards in 1832

-- Air conditioning engineer Willis Carrier in 1876

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Lefty Gomez in 1908

-- French playwright Eugene Ionesco in 1909

-- TV journalist Eric Sevareid in 1912

-- Cartoonist Charles Schulz in 1922

-- Argentine pacifist/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Adolfo Perez Esquivel in 1931 (age 90)

-- Impressionist Rich Little in 1938 (age 83)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Tina Turner in 1939 (age 82)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John McVie in 1945 (age 76)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Art Shell in 1946 (age 75)

-- Author James Dashner in 1972 (age 49)

-- Actor Peter Facinelli in 1973 (age 48)

-- DJ Khaled in 1975 (age 46)

-- Singer Natasha Bedingfield in 1981 (age 40)

-- Actor Robert Raco in 1989 (age 32)

-- Singer/actor Rita Ora in 1990 (age 31)

-- Actor Aubrey Omari Joseph in 1997 (age 24)

-- Actor Luka Sabbat in 1997 (age 24)

Natasha Bedingfield, John Lydon exit 'Masked Singer'

