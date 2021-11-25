Trending
Entertainment News
Nov. 25, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Christina Applegate, the Bush twins

By UPI Staff
Christina Applegate arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 50 on November 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include industrialist:

-- Andrew Carnegie in 1835

-- Pioneer German automobile designer Karl Benz in 1844

-- Social reformer Carrie Nation in 1846

-- British author Leonard Woolf in 1880

-- Pope John XXIII in 1881

-- New York Yankees slugger Joe DiMaggio in 1914

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet in 1915

-- Actor Noel Neill in 1920

-- Actor Ricardo Montalban in 1920

-- Actor Kathryn Crosby in 1933 (age 88)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Gibbs in 1940 (age 81)

-- Singer Percy Sledge in 1941

-- Actor Ben Stein in 1944 (age 77)

-- Actor John Larroquette in 1947 (age 74)

-- John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1960

-- Singer Amy Grant in 1960 (age 61)

-- Actor Billy Burke in 1966 (age 55)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Christina Applegate in 1971 (age 50)

-- Actor Joel Kinnaman in 1979 (age 42)

-- Former first daughter Barbara Pierce Bush in 1981 (age 40)

-- Television personality/former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager in 1981 (age 40)

-- Competitive eater Joey Chestnut in 1983 (age 38)

-- Actor Katie Cassidy in 1986 (age 35)

File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI

