Nov. 24, 2021 / 11:57 AM

'Big Brother' Season 10 winner Dan Gheesling and wife welcome daughter

By Sommer Brokaw

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Season 10 Big Brother winner Dan Gheesling and his wife Chelsea welcomed their third baby.

Gheesling, 38, announced that his wife Chelsea had given birth Tuesday night in a Twitter post, where the couple is seen looking down at their new baby daughter, Celine.

"Welcome to the world Celine--we love you so much," Gheesling tweeted.

Gheesling, who was also a Season 14-runner up on the reality show, announced in June on Instagram the baby would be their third with his wife, Chelsea, holding up an ultrasound image. The couple also have sons Desmond, 5 and Miles, 3.

In July, Gheesling celebrated their 10-year anniversary in an Instagram post.

"Grateful for 10 years, I'm lucky to be your husband. I love you," the post read.

Back in 2008, Gheesling, then a 25-year old Catholic school teacher from Dearborn, Mich., won half a million dollars on Season 10 of Big Brother where he was under constant surveillance as a contestant in the Big Brother house for 71 days.

"If my kids ever want to go on the show, I'll support them in whatever they do, but I think they'll make their own paths in life," Gheesling told E! News in June.

TV // 2 hours ago
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced its Christmas week programming slate, which will include holiday-tinged standalone projects and the premieres of new series for varying ages and tastes.
Movies // 3 hours ago
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The family adventure, "Clifford the Big Red Dog," is getting a big-screen sequel.
TV // 3 hours ago
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars BTS appeared on Tuesday's edition of "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
TV // 4 hours ago
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- "The Crown" and "Harry Potter" alum Helena Bonham Carter has landed the lead in writer Russell T. Davies' three-part ITV drama, "Nolly."
TV // 4 hours ago
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Pop music icon and "House of Gucci" star Lady Gaga popped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night to recap her eventful 2021.
TV // 5 hours ago
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson is set to reprise his role as Detective Kevin Bernard on the revival of "Law & Order."
TV // 6 hours ago
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Longtime "General Hospital" star Steve Burton announced on Instagram that the ABC soap opera fired him because he refused to adhere to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- "Hawkeye," the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, "The Beatles: Get Back," "A Castle for Christmas" and Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's "One Last Time" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
Movies // 10 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Chris Diamantopoulos discusses his latest roles in the Netflix series "True Story" and movie "Red Notice," two changes of pace from his job as Mickey Mouse's voice.
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- "Don't Look Up," "The Power of the Dog," "Lost Daughter" and new seasons of "The Witcher," "Cobrai Kai" and "Emily in Paris" are headed to Netflix.
