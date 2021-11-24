Netflix: What's coming and going in December 2021

1/5

Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia in the Neflix series "The Witcher." Photo courtesy of Netflix

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch Don't Look Up, a new film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and The Witcher Season 2 in December. The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month. Advertisement

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix:

Dec. 1

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (Netflix Original)

Kayko and Kobosh (Netflix Original)

Kayko and Kokosh Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Lost in Space Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Power of the Dog

Are You the One Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool's Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master Seasons 3-4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary

Premonition

Sabrina

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

Dec. 2

The Alpinist

Coyotes (Netflix Original)

Escalona Season 1

Single All the Way (Netflix Original)

The Whole Truth (Netflix Original)

Dec. 3

Cobalt Blue (Netflix Original)

Coming Out Colton (Netflix Original)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Money Heist Part 5, Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Mixtape (Netflix Original)

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (Netflix Original)

Dec. 5

Japan Sinks: People of Hope Season 1, Episode 8

Dec. 6

David and the Elves (Netflix Original)

Voir (Netflix Original)

Dec. 7

Centaurworld Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Go Dog Go Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (Netflix Original)

Dec. 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (Netflix Original)

Dec. 9

Asakusa Kid (Netflix Original)

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family Season 4 (Netflix Original)

The Family That Sings Together: The Carmagos (Netflix Original)

Dec. 10

Anonymously Yours (Netflix Original)

Aranyak (Netflix Original)

Back to the Outback (Netflix Original)

How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral (Netflix Original)

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) (Netflix Original)

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Netflix Original)

The Shack

Still Out of My League (Netflix Original)

Two (Netflix Original)

The Unforgivable (Netflix Original)

Dec. 11

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy (Netflix Original)

Dec. 12

Japan Sinks: People of Hope Season 1, Episode 9

Dec. 13

Eye in the Sky

Dec. 14

The Future Diary (Netflix Original)

Russell Howard: Lubricant (Netflix Original)

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (Netflix Original)

Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew New York Seasons 3-4

The Challenge Seasons 12, 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (Netflix Original)

The Giver

The Hand of God (Netflix Original)

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes Season 1, Part 2

Masha and the Bear Season 5

Selling Tampa (Netflix Original)

Teen Mom 2 Seasons 3, 4

Dec. 16

A California Christmas: City Lights (Netflix Original)

A Najia Christmas (Netflix Original)

Aggretsuko Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef (Netflix Original)

Dec. 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 6 Homecoming (Netflix Original)

The Witcher Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Dec. 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (Netflix Original)

Oldboy

Dec. 19

What Happened in Oslo (Netflix Original)

Dec. 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (Netflix Original)

Dec. 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (Netflix Original)

Grumpy Christmas (Netflix Original)

Dec. 22

Emily in Paris Season 2

Dec. 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Netflix Original)

Dec. 24

1000 Miles from Christmas (Netflix Original)

Don't Look Up (Netflix Original)

Minnal Murali (Netflix Original)

The Silent Sea (Netflix Original)

Stand by Me Doraemon 2 (Netflix Original)

Vicky and Her Mystery (Netflix Original)

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

Dec. 25

Single's Inferno (Netflix Original)

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material (Netflix Original)

Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis (Netflix Original)

Dec. 26

Lulli (Netflix Original)

Dec. 28

Word Party Presents: Math! (Netflix Original)

Dec. 29

Anxious People (Netflix Original)

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix Original)

Dec. 30

Kitz (Netflix Original)

Hilda and the Mountain King (Netflix Original)

Dec. 31

Cobra Kai Season 4 (Netflix Original)

The Lost Daughter (Netflix Original)

Queer Eye Season 6 (Netflix Original)

Stay Close (Netflix Original)

Seal Team (Netflix Original)

Coming soon

Decoupled (Netflix Original)

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in December:

Dec. 3

The Last O.G. Seasons 1-2

Dec. 4

The Guest

Dec. 7

Before I Fall

Dec. 8

It Comes at Night

Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas

Dec. 13

Halt and Catch Fire Seasons 1-4

Fifty: The Series Seasons 1-2

Saint Seiya Seasons 1-6

Dec. 15

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Map to the Stars

The Theory of Everything

Dec. 21

Jacob's Ladder

Private Practice Seasons 1-6

Dec. 25

Captain Fantastic

Dec. 30

Winchester

Dec. 31

A Cinderella Story

American Gangster

Beethoven's 2nd

Charlie's Angels

Cold Mountain

Defiance

The Devil Inside

Do the Right Thing

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Jeopardy

Forensic Files Collections 1-9

Fullmetal Alchemist Parts 1-5

Fullmetal Alchemist Season 1

Ghost

Gladiator

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings Season 1

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Last Airbender

Like Crazy

Love Don't Cost a Thing

Love Jones

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Magnolia

Memoirs of a Geisha

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

Pan's Labyrinth

Puss in Boots

Rumor Has It...

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Stuart Little

The Strangers

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What a Girl Wants

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Zodiac