Netflix: What's coming and going in December 2021

Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia in the Neflix series "The Witcher." Photo courtesy of Netflix
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch Don't Look Up, a new film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and The Witcher Season 2 in December.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix:
Dec. 1
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (Netflix Original)
Kayko and Kobosh (Netflix Original)
Kayko and Kokosh Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Lost in Space Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Power of the Dog
Are You the One Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool's Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master Seasons 3-4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary
Premonition
Sabrina
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
Dec. 2
The Alpinist
Coyotes (Netflix Original)
Escalona Season 1
Single All the Way (Netflix Original)
The Whole Truth (Netflix Original)
Dec. 3
Cobalt Blue (Netflix Original)
Coming Out Colton (Netflix Original)
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Money Heist Part 5, Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Mixtape (Netflix Original)
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (Netflix Original)
Dec. 5
Japan Sinks: People of Hope Season 1, Episode 8
Dec. 6
David and the Elves (Netflix Original)
Voir (Netflix Original)
Dec. 7
Centaurworld Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Go Dog Go Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (Netflix Original)
Dec. 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (Netflix Original)
Dec. 9
Asakusa Kid (Netflix Original)
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Bonus Family Season 4 (Netflix Original)
The Family That Sings Together: The Carmagos (Netflix Original)
Dec. 10
Anonymously Yours (Netflix Original)
Aranyak (Netflix Original)
Back to the Outback (Netflix Original)
How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral (Netflix Original)
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) (Netflix Original)
Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Netflix Original)
The Shack
Still Out of My League (Netflix Original)
Two (Netflix Original)
The Unforgivable (Netflix Original)
Dec. 11
Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy (Netflix Original)
Dec. 12
Japan Sinks: People of Hope Season 1, Episode 9
Dec. 13
Eye in the Sky
Dec. 14
The Future Diary (Netflix Original)
Russell Howard: Lubricant (Netflix Original)
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (Netflix Original)
Dec. 15
Black Ink Crew New York Seasons 3-4
The Challenge Seasons 12, 25
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (Netflix Original)
The Giver
The Hand of God (Netflix Original)
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes Season 1, Part 2
Masha and the Bear Season 5
Selling Tampa (Netflix Original)
Teen Mom 2 Seasons 3, 4
Dec. 16
A California Christmas: City Lights (Netflix Original)
A Najia Christmas (Netflix Original)
Aggretsuko Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Darkest Hour
Puff: Wonders of the Reef (Netflix Original)
Dec. 17
Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 6 Homecoming (Netflix Original)
The Witcher Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Dec. 18
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (Netflix Original)
Oldboy
Dec. 19
What Happened in Oslo (Netflix Original)
Dec. 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (Netflix Original)
Dec. 21
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (Netflix Original)
Grumpy Christmas (Netflix Original)
Dec. 22
Emily in Paris Season 2
Dec. 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Netflix Original)
Dec. 24
1000 Miles from Christmas (Netflix Original)
Don't Look Up (Netflix Original)
Minnal Murali (Netflix Original)
The Silent Sea (Netflix Original)
Stand by Me Doraemon 2 (Netflix Original)
Vicky and Her Mystery (Netflix Original)
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
Dec. 25
Single's Inferno (Netflix Original)
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material (Netflix Original)
Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis (Netflix Original)
Dec. 26
Lulli (Netflix Original)
Dec. 28
Word Party Presents: Math! (Netflix Original)
Dec. 29
Anxious People (Netflix Original)
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix Original)
Dec. 30
Kitz (Netflix Original)
Hilda and the Mountain King (Netflix Original)
Dec. 31
Cobra Kai Season 4 (Netflix Original)
The Lost Daughter (Netflix Original)
Queer Eye Season 6 (Netflix Original)
Stay Close (Netflix Original)
Seal Team (Netflix Original)
Coming soon
Decoupled (Netflix Original)
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in December:
Dec. 3
The Last O.G. Seasons 1-2
Dec. 4
The Guest
Dec. 7
Before I Fall
Dec. 8
It Comes at Night
Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas
Dec. 13
Halt and Catch Fire Seasons 1-4
Fifty: The Series Seasons 1-2
Saint Seiya Seasons 1-6
Dec. 15
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Map to the Stars
The Theory of Everything
Dec. 21
Jacob's Ladder
Private Practice Seasons 1-6
Dec. 25
Captain Fantastic
Dec. 30
Winchester
Dec. 31
A Cinderella Story
American Gangster
Beethoven's 2nd
Charlie's Angels
Cold Mountain
Defiance
The Devil Inside
Do the Right Thing
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Jeopardy
Forensic Files Collections 1-9
Fullmetal Alchemist Parts 1-5
Fullmetal Alchemist Season 1
Ghost
Gladiator
The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings Season 1
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
The Last Airbender
Like Crazy
Love Don't Cost a Thing
Love Jones
The Lovely Bones
The Machinist
Magnolia
Memoirs of a Geisha
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza
Pan's Labyrinth
Puss in Boots
Rumor Has It...
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Stuart Little
The Strangers
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What a Girl Wants
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Zodiac