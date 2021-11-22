Advertisement
Nov. 22, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 22: Mariel Hemingway, Auli'i Cravalho

By UPI Staff
Mariel Hemingway arrives at "The Crisis in Six Scenes" premiere at The Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on September 15, 2016. The actor turns 60 on November 22. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- French explorer Rene-Robert Cavelier Sieur de La Salle in 1643

-- U.S. first lady Abigail Adams in 1744

-- English novelist George Eliot, born Mary Ann Evans, in 1819

-- French statesman/military leader Charles de Gaulle in 1890

-- Wiley Post, the first pilot to fly solo around the world, in 1898

-- Comedian Rodney Dangerfield in 1921

-- Actor Geraldine Page in 1924

-- Actor Robert Vaughn in 1932

-- Writer/director/Monty Python alum Terry Gilliam in 1940 (age 81)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor Tom Conti in 1941 (age 80)

-- Musician Jesse Colin Young in 1941 (age 80)

-- Guion S. Bluford Jr., the first African-American astronaut in space, in 1942 (age 79)

-- Tennis star Billie Jean King in 1943 (age 78)

-- Photographer Mick Rock in 1948

-- Guitarist/actor Steven Van Zandt in 1950 (age 71)

-- Actor Richard Kind in 1956 (age 65)

-- Actor Jamie Lee Curtis in 1958 (age 63)

-- Actor Mariel Hemingway in 1961 (age 60)

-- Actor Mads Mikkelsen in 1965 (age 56)

-- Actor Michael K. Williams in 1966

-- Actor Mark Ruffalo in 1967 (age 54)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Tennis player Boris Becker in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Scarlett Johansson in 1984 (age 37)

-- South African Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius in 1986 (age 35)

-- Actor Jamie Campbell Bower in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor Dacre Montgomery in 1994 (age 27)

-- Actor Katherine McNamara in 1995 (age 26)

-- Model Hailey Baldwin in 1996 (age 25)

-- Actor/singer Auli'i Cravalho in 2000 (age 21)

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

'Sing 2' trailer: Bono, Scarlett Johansson sing U2 classic

