Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 22, 2021 / 12:22 PM

'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt announce birth of first child

By Wade Sheridan

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise stars Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt have announced the birth of their first child together.

"My whole world. Born 11/20/2021 & finally home with the rest of the @thewendtgang," Loch said on Instagram Sunday alongside a photo of herself holding her newborn's hand.

Advertisement

"Sorry to keep you all waiting, just had to soak this moment up for ourselves first," she continued.

Loch did not state the baby's name or gender.

Advertisement

Wendt uploaded to Instagram a photo of himself holding up the newborn with his hand.

"November 20th 2:02am @astridloch made my dreams come true. She is my absolute hero for everything she went through the last 2 days in the hospital, and the last 2 years doing everything it took to get this perfect munchkin into the @thewendtgang. I never thought a love like this existed," he said.

Advertisement

Loch and Wendt started dating during Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 in 2018. Loch then moved to Canada to be with Wendt in December 2018, with the couple becoming engaged in August 2019.

Loch also previously competed on The Bachelor Season 21. Wendt starred in The Bachelorette Canada and Bachelor Winter Games.

Read More

Freida Pinto gives birth to first child, a baby boy Taylor Dye and Josh Kerr expecting first child What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Freida Pinto gives birth to first child, a baby boy
Entertainment News // 56 minutes ago
Freida Pinto gives birth to first child, a baby boy
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Freida Pinto and her husband, Cody Tran, have announced the birth of their first child together, a baby boy named Rumi-Ray.
Taylor Swift releases re-recorded version of 'Christmas Tree Farm'
Music // 1 hour ago
Taylor Swift releases re-recorded version of 'Christmas Tree Farm'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released on Monday a new, re-recorded version of her 2019 holiday song "Christmas Tree Farm."
WWE 'Survivor Series': Roman Reigns, Big E collide
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
WWE 'Survivor Series': Roman Reigns, Big E collide
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Big E faced off in the main event of "Survivor Series," WWE's annual event where "SmackDown" battles "Raw."
Bobby Flay inks new deal with Food Network
TV // 3 hours ago
Bobby Flay inks new deal with Food Network
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Celebrity chef Bobby Flay has signed a new deal with Food Network, his television home for nearly three decades.
Keeley Hawes to star in BBC thriller 'Crossfire'
TV // 4 hours ago
Keeley Hawes to star in BBC thriller 'Crossfire'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Bodyguard" and "It's a Sin" actress Keeley Hawes has signed on to star in "Crossfire," a three-part BBC thriller, set in the Canary Islands.
Taylor Dye and Josh Kerr expecting first child
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Taylor Dye and Josh Kerr expecting first child
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Maddie & Tae singer Taylor Dye has announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her first child, a daughter.
'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
TV // 9 hours ago
'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Saved By the Bell" executive producers and cast members discuss the new season, which intended to welcome Dustin Diamond back as Screech before he died in February.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 22: Mariel Hemingway, Auli'i Cravalho
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 22: Mariel Hemingway, Auli'i Cravalho
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Actor Mariel Hemingway turns 60 and actor Auli'i Cravalho turns 21, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 22.
AMAs: BTS wins big, Olivia Rodrigo takes home New Artist of the Year
TV // 16 hours ago
AMAs: BTS wins big, Olivia Rodrigo takes home New Artist of the Year
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- BTS took home the biggest award of the night, Artist of the Year, at the 49th annual American Music Awards on Sunday.
Dan Aykroyd's brother, Peter, dead at 66
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
Dan Aykroyd's brother, Peter, dead at 66
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Peter Aykroyd, a former Saturday Night Live featured player/writer and the younger brother of comedy legend Dan Aykroyd, has died at the age of 66, the sketch-comedy show announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dan Aykroyd's brother, Peter, dead at 66
Dan Aykroyd's brother, Peter, dead at 66
Disney releases 'Muppets Haunted Mansion' 'blooper reel'
Disney releases 'Muppets Haunted Mansion' 'blooper reel'
AMAs: BTS wins big, Olivia Rodrigo takes home New Artist of the Year
AMAs: BTS wins big, Olivia Rodrigo takes home New Artist of the Year
'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
Hailee Steinfeld's 'Arcane' returning for Season 2 on Netflix
Hailee Steinfeld's 'Arcane' returning for Season 2 on Netflix
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement