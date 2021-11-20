Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 20, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 20: Joel McHale, Ming-Na Wen

By UPI Staff
1/2
Famous birthdays for Nov. 20: Joel McHale, Ming-Na Wen
Joel McHale arrives on the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show on December 5 at Barclays Center in New York City. The actor turns 50 on November 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Pope Pius VIII in 1761

-- Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, first commissioner of baseball, in 1866

-- Astronomer Edwin Hubble in 1889

-- Author Nadine Gordimer in 1923

-- U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, D-N.Y., in 1925

-- Actor Kaye Ballard in 1925

-- Actor Estelle Parsons in 1927 (age 94)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Author Don DeLillo in 1936 (age 85)

-- Musician/comedian Dick Smothers of the Smothers Brothers in 1938 (age 83)

-- President-elect Joe Biden in 1942 (age 79)

-- Actor Veronica Hamel in 1943 (age 78)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Duane Allman in 1946

-- Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill I in 1946 (age 75)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Joe Walsh in 1947 (age 74)

-- Former national security adviser John Bolton in 1948 (age 73)

-- Actor/model Bo Derek in 1956 (age 65)

-- Goodluck Jonathan, former president of Nigeria, in 1957 (age 64)

Advertisement

-- Actor Sean Young in 1959 (age 62)

-- Actor Ming-Na Wen in 1963 (age 58)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Joel McHale in 1971 (age 50)

-- Country singer Dierks Bentley in 1975 (age 46)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes in 1976 (age 45)

-- Rapper Future in 1983 (age 38)

-- Actor Jeremy Jordan in 1984 (age 37)

-- Actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. in 1988 (age 33)

-- Rock singer Michael Clifford in 1995 (age 26)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

'Book of Boba Fett' trailer shows bounty hunter take over Jabba the Hutt's empire Joe Biden briefly transferring power to VP during routine colonoscopy Biden to issue first pardon for Thanksgiving turkey at White House on Friday Biden says U.S. 'considering' diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Latest Headlines

Rockstar Games says it will address bugs in 'Grand Theft Auto' remasters
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Rockstar Games says it will address bugs in 'Grand Theft Auto' remasters
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Rockstar Games announced on Friday that it will address the various technical issues found in its recent remasters of classic "Grand Theft Auto" games.
Cardi B to present Halle Berry People's Icon Award
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Cardi B to present Halle Berry People's Icon Award
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- NBC and E! announced Halle Berry as the recipient of the People's Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards. Cardi B will present the award at the Dec. 7 ceremony.
'Mother/Android': Chloë Grace Moretz is on the run from robots in new trailer
Movies // 12 hours ago
'Mother/Android': Chloë Grace Moretz is on the run from robots in new trailer
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Chloë Grace Moretz is an expecting mother who is trying to survive amid a war with artificial intelligence in the new trailer for upcoming Hulu film, "Mother/Android."
Turkey cake among 'Great British Baking Show: Holidays' Season 4 confections
TV // 12 hours ago
Turkey cake among 'Great British Baking Show: Holidays' Season 4 confections
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for "The Great British Baking Show: Holidays" Season 4 on Friday. The themed episodes of the baking competition premiere Dec. 3.
Nicole Kang gives first look at her Poison Ivy in 'Batwoman'
TV // 13 hours ago
Nicole Kang gives first look at her Poison Ivy in 'Batwoman'
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Nicole Kang released on Twitter Friday the first look at her character Dr. Mary Hamilton as classic Batman villain Poison Ivy on "Batwoman" Season 3.
American Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 14 hours ago
American Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The 49th annual American Music Awards will air live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Unscripted 'Finding Magic Mike' trailer shows hot Vegas show
TV // 14 hours ago
Unscripted 'Finding Magic Mike' trailer shows hot Vegas show
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- HBO released a teaser on Friday for the unscripted reality show "Finding Magic Mike," based on the 2012 Channing Tatum comedy-drama film, set for release next month.
Monsta X dreams of limitless growth with new mini album 'No Limit'
Music // 14 hours ago
Monsta X dreams of limitless growth with new mini album 'No Limit'
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band Monsta X released its 10th mini album "No Limit" Friday, expressing their determination to keep challenging their limits and going forward.
'Diff'rent Strokes,' 'Facts of Life' specials heading to ABC
TV // 14 hours ago
'Diff'rent Strokes,' 'Facts of Life' specials heading to ABC
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- ABC will be presenting a new installment of Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear's "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" that will offer reenactments of classic shows "Diff'rent Strokes" and "The Facts of Life."
What to stream this weekend: 'King Richard,' 'Cowboy Bebop'
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'King Richard,' 'Cowboy Bebop'
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- "King Richard," "Cowboy Bebop," the American Music Awards, "The Wheel of Time" and "Tick, Tick... Boom!" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: WWE releases Hit Row, John Morrison and more
Reports: WWE releases Hit Row, John Morrison and more
Mindy Kaling: 'College Girls' explores 'horny exploits'
Mindy Kaling: 'College Girls' explores 'horny exploits'
Rosamund Pike upends fantasy tropes with 'Wheel of Time' heroine
Rosamund Pike upends fantasy tropes with 'Wheel of Time' heroine
Natalie Morales bids farewell to NBC viewers on 'Today'
Natalie Morales bids farewell to NBC viewers on 'Today'
Rockstar Games says it will address bugs in 'Grand Theft Auto' remasters
Rockstar Games says it will address bugs in 'Grand Theft Auto' remasters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement