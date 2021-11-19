Reports: WWE releases Hit Row, John Morrison and more

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- According to reports, WWE has released eight wrestlers including the remaining members of Hit Row, former SmackDown Tag Team Champion John Morrison and more.

Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott, Top Dolla and Ashante 'Thee' Adonis of Hit Row, Morrison, Tegan Nox, former 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne and Jaxson Ryker were released from WWE's main roster, Fightful reported.

Wrestling Observer also confirmed the releases.

Hit Row were formed in NXT earlier this year before they were called up to SmackDown as part of the draft in October. The hip-hop group also included B-Fab, who was released earlier this month along with former Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax and former NXT Champions Keith Lee and Karrion Kross, among others.

Morrison is a professional wrestling veteran who first left WWE in 2011 before he returned in 2019. Morrison was The Miz's tag team partner and helped The Miz host his talk show, Miz TV. The pair were also briefly SmackDown Tag Team Champions together.

WWE has released multiple professional wrestlers throughout 2021, including former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garett back in June.

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was released in July.