Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 19, 2021 / 7:15 AM

Reports: WWE releases Hit Row, John Morrison and more

By Wade Sheridan

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- According to reports, WWE has released eight wrestlers including the remaining members of Hit Row, former SmackDown Tag Team Champion John Morrison and more.

Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott, Top Dolla and Ashante 'Thee' Adonis of Hit Row, Morrison, Tegan Nox, former 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne and Jaxson Ryker were released from WWE's main roster, Fightful reported.

Advertisement

Wrestling Observer also confirmed the releases.

Hit Row were formed in NXT earlier this year before they were called up to SmackDown as part of the draft in October. The hip-hop group also included B-Fab, who was released earlier this month along with former Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax and former NXT Champions Keith Lee and Karrion Kross, among others.

Morrison is a professional wrestling veteran who first left WWE in 2011 before he returned in 2019. Morrison was The Miz's tag team partner and helped The Miz host his talk show, Miz TV. The pair were also briefly SmackDown Tag Team Champions together.

WWE has released multiple professional wrestlers throughout 2021, including former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garett back in June.

Advertisement

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was released in July.

Read More

WWE releases Nia Jax, Keith Lee, Karrion Kross and more WWE's Big E, Becky Lynch answer 'Just One Question' on 'Late Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Adele releases fourth studio album '30'
Music // 31 minutes ago
Adele releases fourth studio album '30'
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Adele released on Friday her fourth studio album titled "30," which represents the singer's first new album in six years.
Hulu: What's coming and going in December 2021
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Hulu: What's coming and going in December 2021
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- "Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around" and new episodes of "Pen15," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "Letterkenny" are headed to Hulu.
Rosamund Pike upends fantasy tropes with 'Wheel of Time' heroine
TV // 1 hour ago
Rosamund Pike upends fantasy tropes with 'Wheel of Time' heroine
NEW YORK, Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Rosamund Pike says she generally isn't a fan of fantasy novels, but she signed on to star in Amazon Prime Video's screen adaptation of "The Wheel of Time" books because it seemed to add a new dimension to the genre.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 19: Meg Ryan, Jodie Foster
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 19: Meg Ryan, Jodie Foster
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Actor Meg Ryan turns 60 and actor Jodie Foster turns 59, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 19.
Elle Fanning: 'The Great' cast took 'comedy risks' in Season 2
TV // 5 hours ago
Elle Fanning: 'The Great' cast took 'comedy risks' in Season 2
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19 (UPI) -- "The Great" stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult discuss Season 2 of the show, which takes a comic look at Catherine the Great's (Fanning) coup against Peter III (Hoult).
Camilo, 'Patria y Vida' big winners at 2021 Latin Grammy Awards
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Camilo, 'Patria y Vida' big winners at 2021 Latin Grammy Awards
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Camilo was the biggest winner at the 2021 Latin Grammys on Thursday night, taking home multiple awards.
'Yellowstone' prequel '1883' adds 14 cast members
TV // 14 hours ago
'Yellowstone' prequel '1883' adds 14 cast members
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced 14 additional cast members for "1883," a prequel to Paramount Network's "Yellowstone."
'Queer Eye' Season 6 premieres Dec. 31
TV // 17 hours ago
'Queer Eye' Season 6 premieres Dec. 31
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the premiere date for "Queer Eye" Season 6 on Thursday. Season 6 premieres Dec. 31 on Netflix.
EXO's Kai shares mood sampler for 'Peaches' EP
Music // 17 hours ago
EXO's Kai shares mood sampler for 'Peaches' EP
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kai released a mood sampler for his forthcoming solo EP, "Peaches."
'South Park: Post COVID' shows Stan and Kyle as adults
TV // 18 hours ago
'South Park: Post COVID' shows Stan and Kyle as adults
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released a trailer for the special "South Park: Post COVID" on Thursday. The special, premiering Nov. 25, shows Stan and Kyle as adults.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mindy Kaling: 'College Girls' explores 'horny exploits'
Mindy Kaling: 'College Girls' explores 'horny exploits'
'Little People, Big World's Zach Roloff, wife Tori expecting third child
'Little People, Big World's Zach Roloff, wife Tori expecting third child
Roman Reigns says he is open to fighting Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Roman Reigns says he is open to fighting Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello break up after two years of dating
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello break up after two years of dating
'South Park: Post COVID' shows Stan and Kyle as adults
'South Park: Post COVID' shows Stan and Kyle as adults
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement