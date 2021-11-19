Trending
Rockstar Games says it will address bugs in 'Grand Theft Auto' remasters

By Wade Sheridan

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Rockstar Games announced on Friday that it will address the various technical issues found in its recent remasters of classic Grand Theft Auto games.

Rockstar Games recently released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The package contains remastered versions of 2001's Grand Theft Auto III, 2002's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and 2004's Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

The remasters feature updated graphics, character models and controls pulled from the more recent Grand Theft Auto V, however, the game has been plagued by a number bugs and glitches.

"Firstly, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games," Rockstar Games said in a statement.

"The Grand Theft Auto series -- and the games that make up this iconic trilogy -- are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect," the company continued.

Rockstar Games said it has ongoing plans to address the technical issues and that a new title update is on the way in the coming days for all versions of the game.

"In the meantime, it pains us to mention that we are hearing reports of members of the development teams being harassed on social media. We would kindly ask our community to please maintain a respectful and civil discourse around this release as we work through these issues," Rockstar Games said.

The company also stated that they will be re-adding the original, PC versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas back to the Rockstar Store soon. There is no word if the original games will return to console, however.

Players who purchase Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on PC through June 30, 2022 will receive the original versions of the games for free through the Rockstar Games Launcher.

