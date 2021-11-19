Hulu: What's coming and going in December 2021

1/5

Kelly Clarkson hosts the holiday special "Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch the holiday special Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around and new episodes of Pen15 and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia in December. The streaming service shared a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month. Advertisement

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in December:

Dec. 1

Candified: Home for the Holidays Season 1 (Hulu Original)

All Rise Seasons 1-2

The A-Team

Above the Rim

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Addicted

Alex Cross

Alienator

All is Lost

Armageddon

Back to School

The Bank Job

Behind Enemy Lines

The Black Stallion

The Black Stallion Returns

Blow

Bull Durham

Chattahoochee

Cherry 2000

Con Air

The Crazies

Crazy Heart

Crimson Tide

Cujo

The Curse

Days of Heaven

Dead Man Walking

The Dungeonmaster

Earth to Echo

Erik the Viking

Flightplan

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Friday the 13th

Her Smell

Hide and Seek

Hollow Man

Holy Man

Horton Hears a Who!

Hustlers

I Love You, Beth Cooper

Jagged Edge

King Kong

Love Field

Making Mr. Right

The Manchurian Candidate

My Best Friend's Wedding

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

The Princess Bride

The Raid 2

Regarding Henry

Rio

Serendipity

Shanghai Noon

She's Out of My League

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

The Siege of Firebase Gloria

Silverado

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Soda Cracker

Some Kind of Wonderful

Something's Gotta Give

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift

Stephen King's Thinner

Superbeast

Troll

The Warriors

Young Guns

Young Guns II

Dec. 2

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Premiere

Godfather of Harlem Season 1

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller Season 2

Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic Season 1

The East

Dec. 3

Pen15 Season 2 New Episodes (Hulu Original)

The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama

Annie Live!

Trolls Holiday in Harmony

We Need to Do Something

The World of Kanako

Dec. 6

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13

Dec. 7

Michael Buble's Christmas in the City

World War Z

Dec. 8

People's Choice Awards

Dec. 9

Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 5 (Hulu Original)

Bloods Season 1

Creamerie Season 1

Swan Song

Dec. 10

Crossing Swords Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Materna

Dec. 13

70th Miss Universe Competition

Beach

Dec. 14

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: European Vacation

American Auto Series Premiere

Dec. 15

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Christmas Vacation

Grand Crew Series Premiere

Rising Wolf

Dec. 16

Dead Asleep (Hulu Original)

Cryptozoo

Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman

Dec. 17

Mother/Android (Hulu Original)

The Nowhere Inn

Dec. 23

Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Dec. 26

Letterkenny Season 10 (Hulu Original)

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in December:

Dec. 9

Child's Play

Dec. 10

Rogue

Dec. 12

Eye in the Skye

Dec. 16

Nostalgia

Dec. 19

Crawl

Dec. 28

Bratz: The Movie

Dec. 31

10,000 BC

127 Hours

A Christmas Carol

A Nanny for Christmas

The A-Team

Above the Rim

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Alienator

All the Right Moves

Alpha & Omega: Legend of the Saw Toothed

Back to School

The Black Stallion

The Black Stallion Returns

Bloody Sunday

Blue City

Bohemian Rhapsody

Bull Durham

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead

Cedar Rapids

Chattahoochee

Cherry 2000

Con Air

Conspiracy Theory

Crazy Heart

Crimson Tide

The Curse

Dark Shadows

Date Night

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

The Dungeonmaster

Enemy at the Gates

Erik the Viking

Escape from Alcatraz

The Fighter

The Fly

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Friday the 13th - Part III

Friday the 13th - Part IV: The Final Chapter

From Prada to Nada

Gattaca

The Gift

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Hell or High Water

Hollow Man

Inception

Jack and Jill

Joseph: King of Dreams

Killers

Kiss the Girls

Light It Up

Love Field

Making Mr. Right

The Manchurian Candidate

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Meet the Spartans

Michael Clayton

My Best Friend's Wedding

My Bloody Valentine

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

The Patsy

Phase IV

The Recruit

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road to Perdition

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Rustler's Rhapsody

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

Serendipity

Shark Tale

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek

Shrek 2

The Siege of Firebase Gloria

Signs

Silverado

The Social Network

Soda Cracker

Something's Gotta Give

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Superbeast

Sweet Home Alabama

The Tenant

Timeline

Tooth Fairy

Troll

Twisted

Underworld

Underworld Awakening

Underworld Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Vantage Point

The Village

The Vow

Waitress

When a Man Loves a Woman

Wrong Turn 2

Yes Man

Young Guns

Young Guns II