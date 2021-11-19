Hulu: What's coming and going in December 2021

1/5
Kelly Clarkson hosts the holiday special "Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch the holiday special Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around and new episodes of Pen15 and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia in December.
The streaming service shared a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in December:
Dec. 1
Candified: Home for the Holidays Season 1 (Hulu Original)
All Rise Seasons 1-2
The A-Team
Above the Rim
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Addicted
Alex Cross
Alienator
All is Lost
Armageddon
Back to School
The Bank Job
Behind Enemy Lines
The Black Stallion
The Black Stallion Returns
Blow
Bull Durham
Chattahoochee
Cherry 2000
Con Air
The Crazies
Crazy Heart
Crimson Tide
Cujo
The Curse
Days of Heaven
Dead Man Walking
The Dungeonmaster
Earth to Echo
Erik the Viking
Flightplan
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Friday the 13th
Her Smell
Hide and Seek
Hollow Man
Holy Man
Horton Hears a Who!
Hustlers
I Love You, Beth Cooper
Jagged Edge
King Kong
Love Field
Making Mr. Right
The Manchurian Candidate
My Best Friend's Wedding
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
The Princess Bride
The Raid 2
Regarding Henry
Rio
Serendipity
Shanghai Noon
She's Out of My League
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
The Siege of Firebase Gloria
Silverado
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Soda Cracker
Some Kind of Wonderful
Something's Gotta Give
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
Stephen King's Thinner
Superbeast
Troll
The Warriors
Young Guns
Young Guns II
Dec. 2
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Premiere
Godfather of Harlem Season 1
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller Season 2
Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic Season 1
The East
Dec. 3
Pen15 Season 2 New Episodes (Hulu Original)
The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama
Annie Live!
Trolls Holiday in Harmony
We Need to Do Something
The World of Kanako
Dec. 6
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13
Dec. 7
Michael Buble's Christmas in the City
World War Z
Dec. 8
People's Choice Awards
Dec. 9
Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 5 (Hulu Original)
Bloods Season 1
Creamerie Season 1
Swan Song
Dec. 10
Crossing Swords Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Materna
Dec. 13
70th Miss Universe Competition
Beach
Dec. 14
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: European Vacation
American Auto Series Premiere
Dec. 15
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Christmas Vacation
Grand Crew Series Premiere
Rising Wolf
Dec. 16
Dead Asleep (Hulu Original)
Cryptozoo
Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman
Dec. 17
Mother/Android (Hulu Original)
The Nowhere Inn
Dec. 23
Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Dec. 26
Letterkenny Season 10 (Hulu Original)
Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in December:
Dec. 9
Child's Play
Dec. 10
Rogue
Dec. 12
Eye in the Skye
Dec. 16
Nostalgia
Dec. 19
Crawl
Dec. 28
Bratz: The Movie
Dec. 31
10,000 BC
127 Hours
A Christmas Carol
A Nanny for Christmas
The A-Team
Above the Rim
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Alienator
All the Right Moves
Alpha & Omega: Legend of the Saw Toothed
Back to School
The Black Stallion
The Black Stallion Returns
Bloody Sunday
Blue City
Bohemian Rhapsody
Bull Durham
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead
Cedar Rapids
Chattahoochee
Cherry 2000
Con Air
Conspiracy Theory
Crazy Heart
Crimson Tide
The Curse
Dark Shadows
Date Night
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
The Dungeonmaster
Enemy at the Gates
Erik the Viking
Escape from Alcatraz
The Fighter
The Fly
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Friday the 13th - Part III
Friday the 13th - Part IV: The Final Chapter
From Prada to Nada
Gattaca
The Gift
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
Hell or High Water
Hollow Man
Inception
Jack and Jill
Joseph: King of Dreams
Killers
Kiss the Girls
Light It Up
Love Field
Making Mr. Right
The Manchurian Candidate
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Meet the Spartans
Michael Clayton
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Bloody Valentine
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
The Patsy
Phase IV
The Recruit
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road to Perdition
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Rustler's Rhapsody
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
Serendipity
Shark Tale
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek
Shrek 2
The Siege of Firebase Gloria
Signs
Silverado
The Social Network
Soda Cracker
Something's Gotta Give
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Superbeast
Sweet Home Alabama
The Tenant
Timeline
Tooth Fairy
Troll
Twisted
Underworld
Underworld Awakening
Underworld Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Vantage Point
The Village
The Vow
Waitress
When a Man Loves a Woman
Wrong Turn 2
Yes Man
Young Guns
Young Guns II