Famous birthdays for Nov. 19: Meg Ryan, Jodie Foster

Meg Ryan attends the amfAR Gala honoring TikTok and Jeremy Scott at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif., on October 4. The actor turns 60 on November 19.

-- English King Charles I in 1600

-- James Abram Garfield, 20th president of the United States, in 1831

-- Explorer Hiram Bingham, discoverer of the Inca city of Machu Picchu, in 1875

-- Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1917

-- Actor Gene Tierney in 1920

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Roy Campanella in 1921

-- Talk show host Larry King in 1933

-- Business executive Jack Welch in 1935

-- Entertainer Dick Cavett in 1936 (age 85)

Dick Cavett and his wife Martha Rogers attend the 50th anniversary screening of "In the Heat of the Night" during opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on April 6, 2017.

-- Entrepreneur Ted Turner in 1936 (age 85)

-- Actor Dan Haggerty in 1942

-- Fashion designer Calvin Klein in 1942 (age 79)

-- Actor Kathleen Quinlan in 1954 (age 67)

-- Eileen Collins, first female space shuttle commander in 1956 (age 65)

-- Television personality Ann Curry in 1956 (age 65)

-- Actor Glynnis O'Connor in 1956 (age 65)

-- Screenwriter Charlie Kaufman in 1958 (age 63)

-- Actor Allison Janney in 1959 (age 62)

-- Actor Meg Ryan in 1961 (age 60)

-- Actor Jodie Foster in 1962 (age 59)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor Terry Farrell in 1963 (age 58)

-- Country singer Billy Currington in 1973 (age 48)

-- Entrepreneur Jack Dorsey in 1976 (age 45)

-- Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug in 1977 (age 44)

-- Actor Adam Driver in 1983 (age 38)

-- Rapper Tyga, born Michael Ray Stevenson, in 1989 (age 32)

-- Russian Olympic figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva in 1999 (age 22)