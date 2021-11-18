Trending
Nov. 18, 2021

'Little People, Big World's Zach Roloff, wife Tori expecting third child

By Annie Martin

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff is going to be a dad of three.

The 31-year-old television personality is expecting his third child with his wife, Tori Roloff, in spring 2022.

Roloff shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of Tori Roloff with their kids. Another picture shows Tori Roloff holding up a sonogram.

"We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022! Tori is looking as beautiful as ever! #zandtpartyoffive @toriroloff," Roloff captioned the post.

Tori Roloff confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!" Tori Roloff wrote.

Roloff and Tori Roloff married in July 2015 and have two children, son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, who turns two years old Friday.

In March, Roloff and Tori Roloff shared that they had experienced a miscarriage.

"We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn't wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier," Tori Roloff said at the time.

"I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment," she added. "I'm so upset that I never got to see their face but I rest in knowing he or she is with our savior and I will meet them one day."

Roloff and his family came to fame on the TLC reality series Little People, Big World. The series centers on Roloff and his parents, Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff, all of whom have dwarfism.

Roloff's brother Jeremy Roloff welcomed his third child, son Radley Knight, with his wife, Audrey Roloff, last week.

