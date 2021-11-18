Trending
Nov. 18, 2021

Whitney Port confirms pregnancy loss: 'We lost the baby'

By Annie Martin
Whitney Port confirms pregnancy loss: 'We lost the baby'
Whitney Port experienced a pregnancy loss after sharing her fears about an "unhealthy pregnancy." File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Whitney Port says she's experienced another pregnancy loss.

The 36-year-old television personality confirmed Wednesday on Instagram Stories that she "lost the baby" while pregnant with her second child with her husband, Tim Rosenman.

"I'm so sad to say this, and some of you may have watched on our latest YouTube episode, but we lost the baby. We found out yesterday," Port wrote.

"I don't even really know what to say here. I recorded a full on verbal diary of all my thoughts and emotions last night that I'll put out on my podcast next week," she said.

Port voiced her support for others experiencing fertility issues.

"Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now," she said. "And I don't want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full- I don't physically feel like complete [expletive] anymore."

Port and Rosenman said in a YouTube video Wednesday that their doctor has recommended that they look into fertility testing and in vitro fertilization, which Port said she is "not ready to think about."

"It's not something in my heart that I ever wanted to do, but now just the thought of not having a second kid is too painful to bear," she said. "I've been feeling so physically ill that it's made me depressed so I want to get physically better first and get my head straight."

Port announced she was expecting Nov. 3 but said she feared it would be another "unhealthy" pregnancy after experiencing two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy.

Port and Rosenman married in November 2015 and have a 4-year-old son, Sonny Sanford.

Port came to fame on the MTV reality series The Hills and returned for the reboot The Hills: New Beginnings.

