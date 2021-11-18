Trending
Nov. 18, 2021 / 9:10 AM

Thomas Rhett, wife Lauren Akins celebrate birth of fourth daughter

By Annie Martin
1/6
Thomas Rhett, wife Lauren Akins celebrate birth of fourth daughter
Thomas Rhett welcomed his fourth child, daughter Lillie Carolina, with his wife, Lauren Akins. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Country music singer Thomas Rhett is a dad of four.

The 31-year-old recording artist welcomed his fourth daughter, Lillie Carolina, with his wife, Lauren Akins, on Monday.

Rhett shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Akins and their baby girl at the hospital.

"Lillie Carolina Akins born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure joy," he captioned the post. "@laur_akins you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!"

Akins confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins was born on November 15th and our family couldn't be more over the moon about our littlest joy," she wrote.

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"So happy for y'all," Hubbard wrote.

"So so happy," Hayley Hubbard added.

Rhett and Akins married in October 2012 and have three other daughters, Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 21 months.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May, Rhett called his daughters "the light of my world." He also said his kids have started to show an interest in music.

"Anytime I'm down in the studio, one of them is banging on the piano. One of them is hitting the drums. And one of them is singing on the microphone. So it's been really cool to just impart the little bit of knowledge I have of what I love about music to them," he said.

Rhett released his fifth studio album, Country Again: Side A, in April and is expected to release Side B in 2022.

