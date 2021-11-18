Trending
Nov. 18, 2021 / 7:54 AM

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello break up after two years of dating

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Shawn Mendes (L) and Camila Cabello have split after two years of dating. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are going their separate ways after dating for two years.

They each posted a joint statement to their Instagram Stories about the breakup on Wednesday.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," the statement said.

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward," it continued.

Cabello and Mendes were first linked together in July 2019. The duo recently celebrated the Day of the Dead together.

Mendes, 23, and Cabello, 24, also attended the Met Gala together in September and performed together at the Global Citizen Live concert in September.

