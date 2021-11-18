Trending
Entertainment News
Nov. 18, 2021 / 11:29 AM

Pink recovering from hip surgery: 'It was a brutal first week'

By Annie Martin
Pink gave a health update after undergoing surgery on her hip. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Pink is recovering at home after having hip surgery.

The 42-year-old singer shared a health update Wednesday on Instagram after undergoing surgery last week.

"Hey world! This is what 9 hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos looks like 7 days post hip surgery!!" she wrote. "I am never not completely grateful."

Pink is married to former professional motocross competitor Carey Hart and has two children, daughter Willow Sage, 10, and son Jameson, 4, with her husband.

"It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through," Pink said. "He brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CPM contraptions every where I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge."

Pink said she will be on crutches for six weeks. She said she's met some inspirational people since her surgery and is "learning the gift of accepting help."

"It is humbling for a very independent person like myself to be rendered physically unable and dependent, even if for a couple of months," she said. "My journey will be quick and intentional, And I will make a full recovery. For that I am so blessed."

Actresses Mandy Moore and Selma Blair were among those to leave well-wishes in the comments.

"Sending you all the healing vibes and love!!!" Moore wrote.

"Major recovery love to you!!!!!" Blair said.

Pink last released the live album All I Know So Far: Setlist in May. The album features live versions of "Cover Me in Sunshine" and "All I Know So Far."

