'MultiVersus': Batman, Bugs Bunny, Arya Stark collide in first gameplay trailer

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Games officially announced on Thursday an upcoming crossover fighting game titled MultiVersus that features characters from DC Comics, Looney Tunes, Game of Thrones and more.

The title, from developer Player First Games, features gameplay that is similar to Nintendo's crossover fighting game series, Super Smash Bros.

Batman uses his grapple hook and gas bombs against enemies while Bugs Bunny can dig holes in a new gameplay trailer.

The trailer also highlights other playable characters such as Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, Finn and Jake from Adventure Time, Steven Universe and Garnet from Steven Universe and Tom and Jerry.

Players can group up in teams of two with one-on-one matches also available. Stages include locations such as Batman's BatCave.

Each character will be fully-voiced with some voice actors returning to reprise their roles including Kevin Conroy as Batman, Maisie Williams as Arya, John DiMaggio as Jake and more.

Player First Games has promised dedicated servers for best in class online play. The game will also be updated with more characters, costumes and other customization options for each character.

MultiVersus will be free-to-play and is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC in 2022.