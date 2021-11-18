Trending
Nov. 18, 2021 / 1:42 PM

Latin Grammy Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Wade Sheridan
Ana Brenda Contreras is hosting the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards Thursday along with Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The 2021 Latin Grammy Awards will air live Thursday from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Actress and singer Ana Brenda Contreras, singer Carlos Rivera and actress and singer Roselyn Sánchez will host the event.

Camilo leads the field with 10 nominations, including Album of the Year for Mis Manos and Song of the Year for "Dios Así Lo Quiso."

Juan Luis Guerra follows with six nominations along with C. Tanaga with five and Bad Bunny with four.

How to watch

Time: The main ceremony begins at 8 p.m. EST. A pre-show will be live streamed on TikTok starting at 5:30 p.m. EST.

Network: Univision

Online: Univision can be streamed on most devices including Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast and more.

Presenters: Ángela Aguilar, Pepe Aguilar, María Becerra, Matteo Bocelli, Livia Brito, Eladio Carrión, Sofia Carson, Silvestre Dangond, Kimberly Dos Ramos, Emmanuel, Joss Favela, Evaluna Montaner, Ricardo Montaner, Fito Páez, Residente, Sofía Reyes, Jorge Soler, Bella Throne and Milly Quezada are presenting awards.

Performers: Christina Aguilera with Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso; Gloria Estefan with Anitta, Carlinhos Brown, Laércio da Costa, Pedro Capó, Farina, Giulia be and Diego Torres; Juanes with Rubén Albarrán and Meme del Real; C. Tangana with Antonio Carmona, Diego del Morao, Jorge Drexler, Israel Fernández, La Húngara, Natalia Lafourcade and Omar Apollo; Descember Bueno with Gente de Zona and Yotuel; and Mon Laferte with Gloria Trevi and La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho will be taking the stage along with Alejandro Fernández, Bad Bunny, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga, Calibre 50, Camilo, Danna Paola, DJ Nelson, Grupo Firme, Jay Wheeler, Juan Luis Guerra, Julio Reyes Copello, Los Dos Carnales, Maná, Myke Towers, Nella, Ozuna, Pablo Alborán, Paula Arena, Rubén Blades and Sergio George.

Nominees

Album of the Year

Vértigo, Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores, Paula Arenas

El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny

Salswing!, Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Mis Manos, Camilo

Nana, Tom, Vinícius, Nana Caymmi

Privé, Juan Luis Guerra

Origen, Juanes

Un Canto Por México, Vol. II, Natalia Lafourcade

El Madrileño, C. Tangana

Song of the Year

"A Tu Lado," Paula Arenas

"A Veces," Diamante Eléctrico

"Agua," J Balvin

"Canción Bonita," Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin

"Dios Así Lo Quiso," Camilo

"Hawái," Maluma

"Mi Guitarra," Javier Limón

"Patria y Vida," Descemer Bueno, Gente De Zona and Yotuel

"Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor," El David Aguilar and Mon Laferte

"Si Hubieras Querido," Pablo Alborán

"Todo De Ti," Rauw Alejandro

"Vida De Rico," Édgar Barrera and Camilo

Best New Artist

Giulia Be

María Becerra

Bizarrap

Boza

Zoe Gotusso

Humbe

Rita Indiana

Lasso

Paloma Mami

Marco Mares

Juliana Velásquez

