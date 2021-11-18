Famous birthdays for Nov. 18: Steven Moffat, Megyn Kelly

1/4

Steven Moffat, winner of the Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special Award holds his Emmy at the Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on August 25, 2014. The TV writer turns 60 on November 18. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

-- French physicist Louis Daguerre, inventor of daguerreotype photography, in 1787

-- Journalist Dorothy Dix in 1861

-- Pollster George Gallup in 1901

-- Astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American in space, in 1923

-- Author Margaret Atwood in 1939 (age 82)

-- Actor Brenda Vaccaro in 1939 (age 82)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor David Hemmings in 1941

-- Actor Linda Evans in 1942 (age 79)

-- Writer Alan Dean Foster in 1946 (age 75)

-- Actor Jameson Parker in 1947 (age 74)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jack Tatum in 1948

-- Actor Kevin Nealon in 1953 (age 68)

-- Comic book writer Alan Moore in 1953 (age 68)

-- Actor Oscar Nunez in 1958 (age 63)

-- Actor Elizabeth Perkins in 1960 (age 61)

-- TV writer/producer Steven Moffat in 1961 (age 60)

-- Guitarist Kirk Hammett in 1962 (age 59)

-- Actor Owen Wilson in 1968 (age 53)

-- Television news commentator Megyn Kelly in 1970 (age 51)

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

-- Actor-comedian Mike Epps in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Chloe Sevigny in 1974 (age 47)

-- Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz in 1975 (age 46)

-- Rapper Fabolous, born John David Jackson, in 1977 (age 44)

-- NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor Damon Wayans, Jr. in 1982 (age 39)

-- Olympic runner Allyson Felix in 1985 (age 36)

-- Actor Jake Abel in 1987 (age 34)

-- Actor Nathan Kress in 1992 (age 29)