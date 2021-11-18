Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 18, 2021 / 11:36 PM

Camilo, 'Patria y Vida' big winners at 2021 Latin Grammy Awards

By Daniel Uria
Camilo performs onstage during the 22nd Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 18, 2021. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Camilo was the biggest winner at the 2021 Latin Grammys on Thursday night, taking home multiple awards.

The Colombian singer ended the night with a total of four wins including Best Pop Vocal Album for his record Mis Manos and Best Pop Song for "Vida De Rico," his collaboration with Edgar Barrera, after leading the field with 10 nominations coming into the night.

Advertisement

"Patria y Vida," which became synonymous with protests in Cuba over the summer as demonstrators adopted the phrase as their slogan, was also named Song of the Year, while Bueno, de Zona and Yotuel performed an acoustic version of the track during the awards.

The awards show, which centered on the theme "Rediscovering Life Through Music," was broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Other big winners included Caetano Velos and Tom Veloso, who took home Record of the Year for their track "Talvez"; Juliana Valdez, who was named Best New Artist; and Salswing, the collaboration between Ruben Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.

Ruben Blades, the Panamanian singer, was also awarded Person of the Year in recognition of his career as well as his political activism.

Advertisement

Bad Bunny closed the show by performing "Maldita Pobreza" from his album El Ultimo Tour del Mundo, which won Best Urban Music Album.

Christina Aguilera, who performed at the first Latin Grammy Awards in 2001, returned to the stage Thursday night to perform her song "Pa Mis Muchachas" alongside Nathy Peluso, Nicki Nicole and Becky G.

The night also featured a tribute to Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca who was killed in a plane crash earlier this month at the age of 26.

Read More

Coldplay, BTS to perform 'My Universe' at American Music Awards Maxwell sets 'blacksummers'NIGHT' album for 2022, releases single 'Off' Lady Gaga says Oscar buzz for 'House of Gucci' feels 'wonderful'

Latest Headlines

'Yellowstone' prequel '1883' adds 14 cast members
TV // 7 hours ago
'Yellowstone' prequel '1883' adds 14 cast members
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced 14 additional cast members for "1883," a prequel to Paramount Network's "Yellowstone."
'Queer Eye' Season 6 premieres Dec. 31
TV // 9 hours ago
'Queer Eye' Season 6 premieres Dec. 31
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the premiere date for "Queer Eye" Season 6 on Thursday. Season 6 premieres Dec. 31 on Netflix.
EXO's Kai shares mood sampler for 'Peaches' EP
Music // 10 hours ago
EXO's Kai shares mood sampler for 'Peaches' EP
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kai released a mood sampler for his forthcoming solo EP, "Peaches."
'South Park: Post COVID' shows Stan and Kyle as adults
TV // 10 hours ago
'South Park: Post COVID' shows Stan and Kyle as adults
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released a trailer for the special "South Park: Post COVID" on Thursday. The special, premiering Nov. 25, shows Stan and Kyle as adults.
'Lupin': Netflix begins production on Part 3
TV // 10 hours ago
'Lupin': Netflix begins production on Part 3
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- "Lupin," a French series starring Omar Sy as master thief Assane Diop, will return with new episodes on Netflix.
Latin Grammy Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Latin Grammy Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The 2021 Latin Grammy Awards will air live Thursday from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas' trailer: Jane Levy celebrates the holidays
Movies // 10 hours ago
'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas' trailer: Jane Levy celebrates the holidays
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas," a holiday movie starring Jane Levy and Skylar Astin, is coming to Roku Channel in December.
Foo Fighters recruit Jason Sudeikis for 'Love Dies Young' video
Music // 11 hours ago
Foo Fighters recruit Jason Sudeikis for 'Love Dies Young' video
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Jason Sudeikis coaches a synchronized swim team in the Foo Fighters' latest music video for song "Love Dies Young."
'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins meets new suitor in Season 2 trailer
TV // 11 hours ago
'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins meets new suitor in Season 2 trailer
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- "Emily in Paris," a comedy-drama series created by Darren Star and starring Lily Collins, will return for a second season on Netflix in December.
'MultiVersus': Batman, Bugs Bunny, Arya Stark collide in first gameplay trailer
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
'MultiVersus': Batman, Bugs Bunny, Arya Stark collide in first gameplay trailer
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Games officially announced on Thursday an upcoming crossover fighting game titled MultiVersus that features characters from DC Comics, "Looney Tunes," "Game of Thrones" and more.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mindy Kaling: 'College Girls' explores 'horny exploits'
Mindy Kaling: 'College Girls' explores 'horny exploits'
'Basketball Wives' star Shaunie O'Neal is engaged
'Basketball Wives' star Shaunie O'Neal is engaged
'Little People, Big World's Zach Roloff, wife Tori expecting third child
'Little People, Big World's Zach Roloff, wife Tori expecting third child
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello break up after two years of dating
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello break up after two years of dating
Roman Reigns says he is open to fighting Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Roman Reigns says he is open to fighting Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement