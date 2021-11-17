Trending
Nov. 17, 2021 / 9:32 AM

'Basketball Wives' star Shaunie O'Neal is engaged

By Annie Martin
'Basketball Wives' star Shaunie O'Neal is engaged
Shaunie O'Neal confirmed her engagement to pastor Keion Henderson. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Basketball Wives star Shaunie O'Neal is engaged to be married.

The 46-year-old television personality confirmed her engagement to pastor Keion Henderson in an Instagram post Tuesday.

O'Neal referenced a Bible passage from 1 Corinthians that says "Love never fails." She included the numbers "11/11/11."

O'Neal also shared the news with People, saying Henderson proposed on Nov. 11 at 11:11 p.m. after nearly two years of dating.

"This was one of the most magical and special days of my life, being someone that had never been officially proposed to -- like no down on one knee and asked 'will you marry me' moment," O'Neal said. "And honestly I'm the person that thought I would never in my lifetime experience a love like this. Everything about that night was incredibly amazing."

"I wouldn't change a single thing. As a matter of fact, I wish I could experience it over and over again," she added. "Keion is an extraordinary man of God. He's wise, he's supportive, he's so loving and attentive ... This love is FOREVER and I'm honored and overjoyed to do forever with him."

O'Neal and Henderson have been together since February 2020.

O'Neal was previously married to basketball star Shaquille O'Neal from 2002 to 2011 and has four children, Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir and Me'arah, with the former Los Angeles Lakers player.

O'Neal also has another son, Myles, from a previous relationship, while Henderson has a daughter from his previous marriage.

O'Neal came to fame on the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives. She most recently appeared as a guest in Season 10.

