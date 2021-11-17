Michael B. Jordan shares photos with Lori Harvey on anniversary

1/5

Michael B. Jordan paid tribute to girlfriend Lori Harvey on their one-year anniversary as a couple. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Michael B. Jordan and his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, are celebrating their first anniversary. Jordan, 34, marked his one-year anniversary as a couple with Harvey, 24, Tuesday on Instagram Stories. Advertisement

Jordan shared rare and candid photos that showed him getting close to and goofing around with Harvey.

"Happy Anniversary," he wrote. "It's been a year crazy!!"

Jordan and Harvey, the daughter of television personality Steve Harvey, celebrated Tuesday evening by enjoying a chef's tasting menu at a restaurant.

Harvey shared clips of Jordan and their personalized menu, which included caviar, on Instagram Stories.

Jordan and Harvey made their relationship Instagram official in January. Jordan told People in April that his relationship with Harvey is the first he's been more public about.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," he said. "I am extremely happy."

Jordan is known for playing Erik Killmonger in the Marvel film Black Panther and Adonis "Donnie" Creed in the Creed movies. He will star in the upcoming film A Journal for Jordan, which opens in theaters Dec. 25.